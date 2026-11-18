Igor Cavalcanti is under a temporary Nevada suspension after a positive drug test connected to the Contender Series performance that earned him a UFC contract. His team attributes the finding to earlier medical treatment, while the disciplinary case remains unresolved.

Nolan King reported Wednesday, November 18, that a Nevada Athletic Commission representative confirmed a test finding of 19-Norandrosterone of exogenous origin. The sample was collected in connection with Cavalcanti’s September 15 appearance against Oscar Ravello, not a subsequent UFC bout.

The commission’s original November 17 agenda independently lists Igor da Silva Cavalcanti under new business for a hearing on extending a temporary suspension. That wording matters: the scheduled action concerned an interim restriction, rather than an announced final penalty. An agenda identifies the business to be considered; it is not itself a record establishing how commissioners voted.

According to King’s report, the commission and Cavalcanti’s representatives have not reached a disciplinary resolution, and the matter will return at a future monthly meeting. No final suspension length or fine was reported. The temporary restriction should therefore not be described as a completed sanction or an agreed settlement.

UFC signee Igor Cavalcanti (14-2) has been suspended by NSAC for a positive test for 19-Norandrosterone connected to his #DWCS win Cavalcanti's team tells me it stems from knee injections prior to the DWCS offer and that he had disclosed use. Story headed to @MMAjunkie pic.twitter.com/BTl2I7qOHC — Nolan King (@mma_kings) November 18, 2026

His team’s account of the treatment

Manager Lucas Lutkus of All In Sports Management told King the earlier nandrolone use followed a right-knee injury involving a medial meniscus tear and cartilage damage. Citing the physician’s medical report, Lutkus said Cavalcanti received three intramuscular injections, each containing 25 milligrams, between February 21 and March 7, 2026.

Lutkus said the treatment was intended to support muscle recovery and knee stability while the fighter prepared for a European appearance. In that account, Cavalcanti did not yet know he would receive a Contender Series opportunity roughly six months later. The manager also said the use had been disclosed to the UFC before onboarding, rather than concealed.

“All In Sports Management began representing Igor in June 2026, after the treatment had concluded.”

Lutkus added that the agency has been working with Cavalcanti and his medical team to assemble documentation, emphasizing cooperation and transparency. Those are the team’s representations, not independently verified medical findings or a commission ruling accepting its explanation.

Cavalcanti was awarded a UFC contract for his quick TKO win over Oscar Ravello. No suspension/fine yet, as NSAC is still working with his team to reach a resolution. His team's full statement can be seen below. Full story: https://t.co/ad7BWktzvd pic.twitter.com/Njeh0F6UTA — Nolan King (@mma_kings) November 18, 2026

Why the medical explanation is not the final decision

Nevada’s anti-doping regulations distinguish the presence of a prohibited substance from questions about intent. NAC 467.571 places responsibility on the athlete for substances found in a sample and says an intentional, knowing or negligent use need not be established. The same section contains threshold and endogenous-substance exceptions; it also makes disciplinary consequences subject to other specified provisions.

Separately, NAC 467.582 allows the commission to consider mitigating circumstances on the full evidence presented. That framework does not establish the outcome in Cavalcanti’s case. It explains why a treatment history and an assertion of prior disclosure are matters for the disciplinary process, not automatic proof either of clearance or of a particular punishment.

The UFC’s own September contract-winner account confirms that Cavalcanti returned to the series at middleweight and finished Ravello in the first round, securing a deal on his second attempt. The promotion described the appearance at Meta APEX in Las Vegas. Wednesday’s development concerns the testing associated with that opportunity, rather than a new fight booking.