Iasmin Lucindo Takes Responsibility For Supplement Trust, Keeps UFC Title Ambition

Iasmin Lucindo says trusting the people supplying her supplements was her mistake, but she has not abandoned her ambition to become UFC strawweight champion. Speaking before her October 24 return against Nicolle Caliari in Abu Dhabi, she described criticism, personal distress and a decision to train rather than remain consumed by her suspension.

In a Portuguese interview with Ag. Fight published October 23, Lucindo explained that blaming others had stopped helping. In English translation, she said:

“Rather than spend a year complaining, I’ll spend a year training so that when I return, I come back better.”

She also described difficulty sleeping over the lost Gillian Robertson matchup. Her belief that beating Robertson convincingly would have led to Mackenzie Dern was her own hypothetical assessment, not a guaranteed title booking. Faith helped her accept the timing. She remains convinced she can win the championship, whether that takes one, two or ten years, and is willing to rebuild patiently while recognizing that consecutive wins could accelerate that process.

What the anti-doping finding actually established

Lucindo’s remarks about responsibility should not be mistaken for an admission of deliberate steroid use. Combat Sports Anti-Doping’s January 27 notice said the evidence indicated she had not intentionally used mesterolone for a performance advantage.

The prohibited anabolic agent appeared in an out-of-competition sample collected September 24, 2025, in Feira de Santana, Brazil. The UFC removed her from the December 13 Las Vegas card after notification. Investigators said she cooperated fully, giving a detailed interview and official pharmacy documentation. That pharmacy compounded mesterolone products and could not rule out inadvertent contamination of her supplements. That wording identifies a possibility, not definitive proof of the contamination route.

DIAS DE LUTA, DIAS DE GLÓRIA! 💪 Após cair no doping, Iasmin Lucindo volta a lutar no UFC 333 deste sábado. Apesar de comprovada que a falha não foi intencional, fruto de suplementação contaminada, a brasileira também assumiu sua culpa. E projetou um futuro promissor no UFC!🏆 pic.twitter.com/lnyGYNVpwL — Ag. Fight (@AgFight) October 23, 2026

Therapy, uninterrupted training and a return against Caliari

In a separate Portuguese interview with O POVO published Saturday, Lucindo described the absence as losing something she loved. She said therapy helped her through changes extending beyond her professional life, while the time strengthened her connection with her family and God.

Her account also distinguishes being unable to compete from stopping training. She maintained her routine and treated the extended break like a long preparation camp, working toward a return before she knew when it would happen.

Lucindo said she still enjoys the physical contest and the sensation of competing, expects a hard fight with Caliari and is confident she will win. Those are pre-fight expectations, not a result. The 24-year-old trains at Fight House in Feira de Santana after moving from Fortaleza. Caliari arrives following her first UFC victory, a submission of Shauna Bannon in May.

In her earlier fight-week conversation with UFC.com, Lucindo described a specific approach to Caliari: she considers herself comfortable both striking and grappling, intends to read how the contest develops and wants a finish wherever it goes. She characterized Caliari as explosive, athletic and well-rounded, rather than dismissing the challenge.

Her arm-triangle finish of Polyana Viana is an example of the finishing ability she wants to show again.

That interview also addressed losing her place in the rankings during the absence. Lucindo said she had worked her way up before and believed she could do it again. Her goal is to display her own game, not simply recover a number beside her name.

There is also a changed condition for Saturday’s UFC 333 matchup. As detailed in MiddleEasy’s UFC 333 weigh-in coverage, Caliari registered 120.5 pounds, while Lucindo weighed 115. The bout is proceeding at catchweight, with 30 percent of Caliari’s purse going to Lucindo. The weight issue is separate from Lucindo’s completed nine-month anti-doping suspension.