Al Iaquinta Wants Dustin Poirier Fight: ‘I’m Going To F*ck Him Up’

Iaquinta: Poirier Is The Fight To Make

Al Iaquinta wants to scrap with Dustin Poirier next.

Iaquinta is currently on a two-fight losing streak following losses to Donald Cerrone and Dan Hooker. Poirier, meanwhile, is coming off a submission defeat to Khabib Nurmagomedov in their lightweight title fight back in September.

Poirier has since claimed he’s healthy and looking for a fight that excites him. Iaquinta believes he’s the one to give it to him as he mocked Poirier for giving up against Nurmagomedov before calling him out.

“He doesn’t have a fight coming up — that’s the fight,” Iaquinta told Ariel Helwani on Monday. “The UFC just has to call him. I am pretty sure I called Hunter, I texted Sean Shelby, I said ‘that’s the fight.’ I am pretty sure, I don’t know, maybe they didn’t offer it to him. But if they did, he turned it down. So either way, the offer is extended now. And that’s it, I think it’s a good fight.”

The New Yorker also believes “The Diamond” thinks his stock is higher than it really is, especially following his last performance.

“He’s got nothing coming up,” Iaquinta added. “He thinks his stock is a lot higher than it really is. He got choked out unconscious. Not unconscious, he would’ve been unconscious but he tapped before the deed could be done. Whatever, I think that’s the fight that needs to be made.” “He thinks he’s the number one contender but he’s really not. I fought Khabib on a minute’s notice. Kevin Lee’s ranked ahead of me. The rankings… I don’t know. That’s the fight to make. He said he wants an exciting fight. He’s going to get an exciting fight. I’m going to f*ck him up.”

The pair of lightweights have since been going at it on Twitter.

Do something about it — Al Iaquinta🗽 (@ALIAQUINTA) February 17, 2020

You tap you give up. You gave up — Al Iaquinta🗽 (@ALIAQUINTA) February 17, 2020

In the end, Poirier was receptive to fighting Iaquinta but only at welterweight.

Hey @ALIAQUINTA if they pay me right and you down to do it at 170lbs I'll fight you. — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) February 17, 2020

Because i definitely ain't cutting weight for an opportunity to fight Al lol https://t.co/MAyrysVggZ — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) February 17, 2020

Would you want to see this fight?