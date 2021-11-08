Ian Garry More Than Happy To Let Conor McGregor Join ‘The Takeover Part 2’

Ian Garry has no problem bringing Conor McGregor along for his own takeover.

Garry is an upcoming Irish MMA fighter. He made his UFC debut inside Madison Square Garden in New York City. He scored a first-round finish over Ian Garry at UFC 268. After the fight, Garry said fans are witnessing “The Takeover Part 2,” which was a nod to Conor McGregor’s, “We’re not here to take part, we’re here to take over” speech.

Ian Garry Welcomes Conor McGregor To New Takeover

Ian Garry was in-studio with Ariel Helwani for The MMA Hour and he reacted to McGregor’s support of him following UFC 268.

You little fuckin daisy Ian! The step back, back paw an all ahahahaja just absolutely incredible!

Congrats @iangarryMMA ☘️ ❤️ — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 6, 2021

“The fact that even in that, I could feel that Conor felt motivated by what I had just said in a sense of out of respect.”

Garry went on to say that he and Conor would shut Ireland down if they were featured on the same fight card.

“He was like, ‘I’m part of that takeover too.’ I’m like, ‘Hey, let’s get on it Conor. Let’s get on it Conor.’ Ireland will explode if you put me and him on a card together. I’m in, at the end of the day he is the biggest star in the sport and if he wants to join this takeover we can do it again. We can do it together.”

Garry is off to a red hot start in his pro MMA career. He is 8-0 in his pro career with six finishes. Garry has five wins by way of knockout or TKO and one via submission.

