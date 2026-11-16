Hwang Jun-ho Stops Jun In GLADIATOR 037 Main Event

Hwang Jun-ho, competing as Finisher, defeated Jun in the second-session main event of GLADIATOR 037 on Sunday, November 15. The featherweight bout at 176BOX in Toyonaka, Osaka, ended by TKO at 3:05 of round two, according to the promotion’s finalized result.

The TEAM SOLID representative had arrived from South Korea’s Black Combat circuit to face the returning Reliable coach. Their contest was scheduled for three five-minute rounds. Although Jun was a former GLADIATOR champion, this was not a title defense: his belt had been in the bantamweight division.

Round 1: Jun survives a late knockdown sequence

MMAPLANET’s ringside written report described Hwang switching stances and varying his kicks in the opening round. Jun caught a low kick, answered with punches and tried to close the distance. Hwang used knees in the clinch and continued attacking the legs. A late high kick dropped Jun; further strikes put him down again before the bell ended the round.

Round 2: Hwang finishes from top position

In the second, Jun advanced with punches to the body and head, but Hwang circled away and answered with straight punches. Another high kick sent Jun down. From guard, Jun held his opponent close and then pushed him away when he stood. Hwang returned to top position, where punches and hammerfists brought the referee’s intervention.

The same ringside report said Jun announced his retirement afterward, after a comeback that ended inside two rounds.

The personal reason behind Jun’s return

Jun’s return had a purpose beyond his own competitive ambitions. In a November 11 written interview with Manabu Takashima, he explained that he wanted to support his student Hirotaka Nakagawa after a serious workplace accident. Nakagawa faced repeated surgery and hoped eventually to resume MMA; Jun stressed that recovery and survival mattered regardless of whether another fight became possible.

The promotion had explained the connection when announcing the matchup. Nakagawa had been inspired by teammate Yu Tanaka’s appearance in Black Combat, making an opponent from that organization particularly meaningful for his coach. Jun was returning after two years and eleven months away.

Speaking before the event, Jun acknowledged that business commitments, persistent pain and limited conditioning restricted his preparation. He did not present himself as fully restored to his old competitive level. Instead, he intended to pursue an early finish and hoped the appearance would encourage Nakagawa and bring attention to his situation.

GLADIATOR’s historical record identifies Jun as its fourth bantamweight champion. His previous appearance was against Takanori Takahashi at GLADIATOR 024 on December 9, 2023, ending in a rear-naked-choke defeat at 4:50 of round two. That record distinguishes Sunday’s return from the much longer absence that had preceded the Takahashi match.