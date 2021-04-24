How To Watch: Stream UFC 261: Kamaru Usman vs Jorge Masvidal 2 Online

UFC 261 goes down Saturday, April 24th, 2021 with three title fights atop the bill. This is how you can watch and stream Kamaru Usman vs Jorge Masvidal 2, Weili Zhang vs Rose Namajunas, and Valentina Shekchenvo vs Jessica Andrade online.

This weekend marks a big event for the UFC and the general sports world. For the first time since March 7th 2020, when the global pandemic was just getting underway, they will welcome a full arena of fans in Jacksonville, Florida, with 15,000 seats for the event selling out in seconds.

The UFC brought the heat in this return too, with three title fights sitting at the top of the card. Not only will there be a live audience for the welterweight title rematch between rivals Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal, but there’s the strawweight clash between champ Weili Zhang and Rose Namajunas, as well as the flyweight queen Valentina Shekchenvo taking on Jessica Andrade.

How To Watch And Stream UFC 261

UFC 261 takes place this weekend, with a major 13 fight card on the books. For this event, there will be three different platforms in the United States to catch all the action throughout the night.

The event starts on Fight Pass, with the first four bouts. Then things move to ESPN+ and ESPN where you can catch the rest of the prelims, before using ESPN+ to purchase the pay-per-view.

Below is the entire UFC 261 fight card, with start times and where you can watch the fights:

Main Card (PPV, 10pm EST/7pm PST)

Kamaru Usman vs Jorge Masvidal

Zhang Weili vs Rose Namajunas

Valentina Shevchenko vs Jessica Andrade

Uriah Hall vs Chris Weidman

Anthony Smith vs Jim Crute

Prelims (ESPN/ESPN+ 8pm EST/5pm PST)

Alex Oliveira vs Randy Brown

Dwight Grant vs Stefan Sekulic

Karl Roberson vs Brendan Allen

Patrick Sabatini vs Tristan Connelly

Early Prelims (UFC Fight Pass 5:45pm EST/2:45pm PST)

Danaa Batgerel vs Kevin Natividad

Kazula Vargas vs Rongzhu

Aoirqileng vs Jeffrey Molina

Na Liang vs Ariane Carnelossi

Which fight at UFC 261 are you looking forward to the most? How do you see the three title fights playing out?