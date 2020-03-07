How To Watch UFC 248 “Adesanya vs. Romero”: Full Fight Card, Start Time & Results

How To Live Stream UFC 248 On ESPN+

UFC is returning to business tonight (Sat., March 7, 2020) with UFC 248 PPV MMA event from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In the main headliner, undefeated middleweight champion Israel Adesanya will make his first title defense against top-ranked contender Yoel Romero. Meanwhile, in the co-main act, women’s strawweight champion Weili Zhang will put her title against former champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk. This bout marks Zhang’s first title defense as well.

Adesanya has amassed an undefeated (11-0) in his MMA career and signed with UFC back in 2018 ever since he continues to fly high. After winning his first five fights in the promotion, “The Last Stylebender” went to fight for interim UFC gold, where he defeated Kelvin Gastelum at UFC 236 in April 2019. Six months later, he went on to unify the title after knocking out Robert Whittaker at UFC 243. Today he will face a stiff challenge in Romero.

Romero at age 42 itching to get a UFC gold, and if he wins the title, he will become second oldest fighter to win a gold at this age as Randy Couture holding that record at age 43 when he busted Tim Sylvia at UFC 68 back in 2007.

Chinese fighter Zhang is riding on a 20-fight win streak and hasn’t tasted loss since her debut back in 2013.

Joanna is the reigning champ ever at 115 pounds, but after her consecutive losses to Rose Namajunas, she got a chance at the vacant flyweight title after earning one win over Tecia Torres, which she dropped to Valentina Shevchenko.

Also includes in the main card, Beneil Dariush will meet Drakkar Klose in a lightweight affair, Neil Magny faces Li Jingliang in a welterweight bout and Alex Oliveira squares off against Max Griffin in a 170lbs showdown as well.

Preliminary card matches will begin at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN+ while the other part of the undercard to airs at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN, then the main card starts at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV.

Check out below UFC 248 fight card and results:

Main Card (ESPN+ PPV at 10 p.m. ET.)

Israel Adesanya vs. Yoel Romero

Zhang Weili vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk

Beneil Dariush vs. Drakkar Klose

Neil Magny vs. Li Jingliang

Alex Oliveira vs. Max Griffin

Preliminary Card (ESPN at 8 p.m. ET.)

Sean O’Malley vs. Jose Quinonez

Mark Madsen vs. Austin Hubbard

Rodolfo Vieira vs. Saparbek Safarov

Gerald Meerschaert vs. Deron Winn

ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass (6:30 p.m. ET.)

Emily Whitmire vs. Polyana Viana

Jamall Emmers vs. Giga Chikadze

Danaa Batgerel vs. Guido Cannetti