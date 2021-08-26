(Video) Watch Former One Direction Band Member Niall Horan Perfectly Impersonate Conor McGregor

There is no doubt that the star power of Conor McGregor transcends the world of mixed martial arts. Globally, McGregor is a massive star to the Irish and all pop culture consumers across the globe. Recently, fellow Irishman and former One Direction band member Niall Horan gave his best Conor McGregor impression. Surprisingly, the mannerisms were nearly spot on.

Horan, born in Mullingar, Westmeath, Ireland, is a former pop sensation. As a pivotal piece of One Direction, Niall became an international star in his own right. As of 2020, he and his band have sold a total of 70 million records universally, making them one of the best-selling boy groups of all time.

Niall Horan Impersonates Conor McGregor

Recently, Niall was invited onto Jimmy Kimmel Live show. During the appearance, Horan flexed his multi-talents as he delivered a monologue surrounding the topic of America’s perfection of Ireland.

He went on to talk about St. Patrick’s Day, the Notre Dame Fightin’ Irish, and other misconceptions about Ireland. However, the most impressive skill of the night came when Niall gave his best impression of “The Notorious” Conor McGregor.

Past Ties

Perhaps the former One Direction star was so good at impersonating Conor due to partying with him in the past. In 2016, Horan, McGregor, Rory McIlroy, and others partied after Conor defeated Nate Diaz at UFC 202.

“Never seen anything like that,” Niall Horan posted. “It was an absolute honor to be there tonight to watch two absolute warriors go toe to toe in battle. So much respect for both of them. Congratulations, Conor (McGregor) you’ve made our small country proud again, and Nate (Diaz) what a fighter and gladiator.“

What do fans think of Horan’s McGregor impersonation? Does it rank highly with the rest of the McGregor impressions that often circulate on the internet?