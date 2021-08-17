Dan Hooker vs Nasrat Haqparast Slated for UFC 266 on September 25th

UFC lightweight Dan Hooker will make his return to the octagon against Nasrat Haqparast at UFC 266. The card will take place on September 25, 2021, at T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada.

Hooker vs Haqparast Announced

Multiple news outlets have confirmed that the fight will happen. However, the news was first established by Cole Shelton of BJ Penn.

According to the sources, official contracts have already been sent to both parties involved. However, it’s unclear at the moment on either, or both fighters have signed the paperwork.

Hooker vs. Haqparast Tale of the Tape

Although Hooker is on a two-fight losing streak, he’s still held in high regard as one of the best 155lbs fighters on the planet. According to UFC rankings, Hooker is currently ranked #8 in the world. Usually, such a high-ranked fighter wouldn’t take the risk of facing an unranked opponent who is on the rise. But, Dan prides himself on never turning down a fight and making each fight as entertaining as possible with his pressing mentality.

Haqparast, on the contrary, is on a two-fight winning streak. Fans of the sport consider Nasrat a surging contender in the division and can easily find himself in the rankings within his next few fights. The 25-year-old will hope to put the MMA world on notice and finally get a spot in the rankings if he can get past Hooker.

So far, UFC 266 is shaping up to be a sound card. Here’s a look at the confirmed fights of the night, as well as the announced bouts that have yet to be fully established.

UFC 266 Confirmed Bouts

Featherweight: Alexander Volkanovski (c) vs. Brian Ortega

Women’s Flyweight: Valentina Shevchenko (c) vs. Lauren Murphy

Welterweight: Nick Diaz vs. Robbie Lawler

Heavyweight: Curtis Blaydes vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

Women’s Flyweight: Jéssica Andrade vs. Cynthia Calvillo

Bantamweight: Marlon Moraes vs. Merab Dvalishvili

Heavyweight: Shamil Abdurakhimov vs. Chris Daukaus

Women’s Flyweight: Manon Fiorot vs. Mayra Bueno Silva

Middleweight: Karl Roberson vs. Nick Maximov

Welterweight: Matthew Semelsberger vs. Martin Sano Jr.

Announced Bouts

Women’s Flyweight bout: Erin Blanchfield vs. Sarah Alpar

Lightweight bout: Jalin Turner vs. Uroš Medić

Women’s Flyweight bout: Roxanne Modafferi vs TBD

Bantamweight bout: Timur Valiev vs. Ricky Simón