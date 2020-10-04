Holly Holm was able to completely dismantle Irene Aldana last night at UFC Fight Island 4. The impressive performance saw the bantamweight easily win each of their 5 rounds, winning by unanimous decision (50-45,50-44,50-45). After the dominant display, many wondered what would be next for Holm. Although on the very same card, Germaine De Randamie impressed fans with her submission victory over Juliana Pena. Both Holm and GDR fought in the past, with De Randamie defeating Holly via unanimous decision at UFC 208. When asked if Holm would fight GDR again, she isn’t turned off to the idea.

Holm vs GDR

UFC 208 in Brooklyn felt like a cursed event. Originally, the event was scheduled to take place in California. But, a lack of available superstars brought the event to New York City. The weirdness of the dull UFC 208 pay per view continued during the main event between Holm and GDR.

The pair of women battled for the UFC’s inaugural women’s featherweight title. De Randamie punched Holm after the bell to end the round had sounded not once but twice. Thus, leading to GDR becoming the UFC’s first featherweight champion.

Holly Holm Speaks About Germaine De Randamie Rematch

After dealing with the situation, Holm still isn’t put off by a GDR rematch. After UFC Fight Island 4, she spoke about a potential rematch against Germaine.

"اتبعت الخطة الموضوعة مسبقاً وسأكمل العمل لأصبح الأفضل"

لقاء خاص مع Holly Holm#UFCFightisland4 شاهد النزالات مباشرة وحصرياً عبر تحميل تطبيق #UFCArabiahttps://t.co/pPGyDVrSKN pic.twitter.com/uOSJjYVSW4 — UFC Arabia (@UFCarabia) October 4, 2020

“That’s always an option and that’s something that we always felt could happen again, you know? So we’ll see what happens,” Holm said. “I’ll just keep working and getting better in the meantime.”

Making the Rematch

At the moment, the rematch would make sense. Both Germaine and Holly are the #1 and #2 respective contenders to challenge Amanda Nunes for the bantamweight title. Even though both have already lost to the Lioness. Putting the two women together in a rematch could give the division the clear cut #1 contender that it needs.

If they fight soon, it could help set up the division for the return of Amanda Nunes.