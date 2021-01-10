Max Holloway to Test Calvin Kattar Under Main Event Bright Lights, Not Overlooking Him

Former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway will take on Calvin Kattar in the first-ever UFC card featured on the ABC television network. Although Holloway has championship experience, he’s still making sure not to overlook a hungry and dangerous competitor in Kattar.

Holloway on Preparing for Kattar

Recently, Holloway was featured in an interview with ESPN. During the conversation, Max spoke about his upcoming bout against Kattar on Fight Island. Additionally, he spoke about the absence of his son during fight week and wanting to re-capture UFC gold.

“Not that different to be quite honest,” said Max on preparing for his first non-title involved fight since 2016. “It’s 5 rounds and the title is just a title. It’s just there to let everybody else know that I was the champion. This is basically a title fight. My mindset is no different. I got 25 minutes to go out there, have fun, do work, and figure out a way to get the job done,” he finished.

Overlooking his Opponent

As the conversation continued, Max conversed about Kattar’s belief of being disregarded by Max heading into the fight. In the eyes of Holloway, he would never overlook an opponent.

“I’m not overlooking him,” said Holloway. ” He’s good. He’s here for a reason. I’ve been here multiple times and we’re gonna find out… find out how he reacts under those lights, I can’t wait for it.” “I’d like to go in there and get busy,” said Max on his 2021 goals for the sport. “I’d like to go in there and get my 6th title, my 7th title, and my 8th title. That’s what I want to do. I want to stay busy.”

The clash between both Holloway and Kattar follows a classic promotional format amongst the MMA community. Questions will arise as fans wonder if the former champion will climb back to glory, or the hungry surging contender will break into title contention.

Find out on January 16, 2021, on Fight Island during UFC on ABC 1.