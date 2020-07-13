Max Holloway may not be champion anymore, but he is certainly acting like one.

Holloway suffered a controversial split decision defeat to Alexander Volkanovski in their featherweight title rematch at UFC 251 this past weekend.

He dropped Volkanovski in the first and second round, and delivered a much better performance overall compared to their first meeting back in December. And while Volkanovski did perform better in the final three rounds, many observers felt “Blessed” did more than enough to become featherweight champion again.

That wasn’t the case in the end as Volkanovski eventually retained his title via split verdict. Holloway was visibly gutted at the result, but that didn’t stop him from tweeting for a good cause right after the fight.

🚨AUCTION: LINK IN BIO🚨 Aloha my friends. Unemployment in Hawaii is one of the highest in the US, so I’m auctioning off my fight worn kit from UFC 251 with all the proceeds going to the @hawaiifoodbank. Thank you to @visitabudhabi @ufc for the hospitality and keeping us safe. pic.twitter.com/HNpe3uwIBr — Max Holloway (@BlessedMMA) July 12, 2020

Holloway: Blessed Era Continues

He would eventually tweet about the fight on Sunday night as he urged his fans not to make threats to media members who didn’t think the result was a robbery.

He followed it up by remaining positive despite not getting the result he was looking for.

“Just landed in Vegas for another quarantine and was told some guys in the media are receiving threats for saying my fight was not a robbery. This is not ok. I appreciate everyone who wants to ride for me but that ain’t it. “Life isn’t fair. It’s even more unfair for many many other people in the world than it will ever be for me. People are unemployed right now with no end in sight and it’s not their fault. “It is what it was. Nothing changed for me as a fighter. We proved our point. I still have my five belts at home. I’m 28 and healthy. Blessed era continues. Bless yourself 🤙🏻”

Life isn't fair. It's even more unfair for many many other people in the world than it will ever be for me. People are unemployed right now with no end in sight and it's not their fault. — Max Holloway (@BlessedMMA) July 13, 2020

It is what it was. Nothing changed for me as a fighter. We proved our point. I still have my five belts at home. I'm 28 and healthy. Blessed era continues. Bless yourself 🤙🏻 — Max Holloway (@BlessedMMA) July 13, 2020

While a trilogy isn’t out of the question given how the second fight played out, it does appear Holloway may have to fight in a non-championship bout for the first time since 2016 if he wants to get another shot at regaining his strap.