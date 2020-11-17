In these difficult times, good news can be rare, but you can always count on Max Holloway to bring a smile to the MMA community. The former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway just announced that he was getting engaged to his longtime girlfriend and star surfer Alessa Quizon. It looks like The Blessed Express’ next stop is marriage.

Holloway, 28, announced the good news on his own Twitter account. The post was accompanied by a series of photos depicting their engagement.

“She said Yes.”

Holloway who’s been separated from his son’s mother for quite a long time seems to have finally found love again. The two lovebirds are both Hawaii natives and their shared passion for surf seemed to have brought them together. Their relationship had been made public over a year before they got engaged.

But in typical Max Holloway fashion, this wasn’t the only interesting news of the day. The UFC officially announced that Holloway would headline the first UFC event of 2021 on January 16 against Calvin Kattar. Kattar had already expressed a great deal of interest in that fight and it looks like Holloway obliged him. This fight would be a really good occasion for Holloway to show that he still is the most dominant fighter in the division after his split decision loss against Alex Volkanovski.

The Blessed Express returns! 🚂 @BlessedMMA meets @CalvinKattar in the main event of Jan 16! pic.twitter.com/1x2aZaQLF1 — UFC (@ufc) November 17, 2020

Holloway has yet to announce a marriage date but it would be fair to assume that it won’t take place before his next fight as he’s probably in the middle of a training camp.