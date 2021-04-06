Kevin Holland: No Way I Talk More Against Marvin Vettori Than I Did Against Derek Brunson

Even Kevin Holland doesn’t believe it’s possible to talk more than he did against Derek Brunson.

Holland steps in on short notice to replace Darren Till when he faces Marvin Vettori in the UFC Vegas 23 headliner this weekend.

It will be just 21 days following Holland’s drab unanimous decision defeat to Derek Brunson last month. That fight was more notable for Holland literally talking throughout the 25 minutes of action despite being outwrestled for majority of the contest.

There’s no doubt that Holland will continue talking even when he faces Vettori. But will he talk less than he did in his last outing?

“Yeah, I don’t think there’s no way I talk more than I did in the last time,” Holland told ESPN’s Ariel Helwani. “The whole time I was just non-stop. “I think it’s safe to say that, in between rounds — if it goes that far — I will be focused and zeroed in on what Travis, Sug and Cowboy have to tell me. So it will be a good night.”

Holland Eager To Turn Critics Around

That is certainly good news for Holland fans as he looks to return to the win column.

And given how he left a sour taste in many people’s mouths with his last performance, the American is looking to win over his critics with a good performance against Vettori — while also singling out the bandwagoners.

“It’ll be nice to see them to go right back to talking good about me but it will also be nice to see some of those people who were acting some ways and act the other way,” Holland added. “It will be nice to see who’s who and who can’t win any competitions in the future. I do a lot of giveaway so it’ll be okay. “… I want them [my fans] to be able to back a successful warrior. … I’ll look to make those people extremely proud and happy to help me and push me as we go forward. So that’s number one.”

You can watch the interview below: