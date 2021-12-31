 Skip to Content

Kevin Holland Entertains But Loses Decision To Kody Hamrah – FURY Pro Grappling 3 Results (Highlights)

The UFC middleweight contender entertained the crowd at FURY Pro Grappling 3 en route to a decision defeat to Hamrah on Thursday night.

By: Author Abhinav Kini

Even though it was a submission-only grappling match, Kevin Holland entertained as usual.

The UFC middleweight contender took on Kody Hamrah in a 185-pound grappling match at FURY Pro Grappling 3 on Thursday night. Holland was among many UFC stars taking part such as Donald Cerrone, Clay Guida, Carla Esparza, Neil Magny and many more.

Not many were successful and that included Holland. However, Holland certainly had fun during his eight-minute contest with Hamrah.

Among his antics included taunting, talking to the crowd, using various rolling techniques, taking the action towards the edges of the ring as they nearly fell out and getting slammed.

You can watch the highlights below (via Fight Pass):

In the end, neither individual were in serious danger of getting submitted. However, Hamrah did enough by the end of the contest to earn the decision of the judges as he came out on top.

