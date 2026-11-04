Hiroya Faces Joe Hiramoto At Super RIZIN 6 After Three Straight Losses

Hiroya’s attempt to break a three-fight losing streak will come against Joe Hiramoto on New Year’s Eve. The flyweights are booked for Super RIZIN 6 in Nagoya, where one fighter is seeking a revival and the other wants to finish a successful year with a third consecutive victory.

RIZIN’s official card lists their December 31 meeting at 57 kilograms over three five-minute rounds under MMA rules. Vantelin Dome Nagoya hosts the show. This is an announced matchup, not a tournament final or a championship bout; the promotion lists its title fights separately.

In the complete written account of Tuesday’s announcement, Hiroya acknowledged his current skid and promised to return stronger in Nagoya. Hiramoto said he was excited about his first New Year’s Eve appearance since his professional debut three years earlier. He also connected this matchup to teammate Tatsuki Shinotsuka, whom Hiroya previously defeated. A knockout prediction from Hiramoto brought an immediate rejection from his opponent.

The Skid Followed A First-Round Stoppage Of Shinotsuka

The losing run has come against established RIZIN opponents. The promotion’s current Hiroya profile records decision defeats to Yuki Motoya in the opening round of the 2025 flyweight Grand Prix, Makoto Shinryu at the end of that year and Erson Yamamoto in Hiroshima in July 2026. All three contests went the distance.

Before those setbacks, Hiroya stopped Shinotsuka in the first round at the Tokyo Dome in May 2025. His official record lists a corner stoppage after two minutes, 11 seconds. That result followed a unanimous-decision victory over Yuya “MONKEY” Shibata in Nagoya the previous November, a reminder that the city has already hosted a successful comeback for him.

The JAPAN TOP TEAM fighter also earned his first RIZIN win on December 31, 2023, stopping Shooto champion Jo Arai at 2:53 of round two. That victory followed decision losses to Yuki Ito and Yusaku Nakamura in his first two promotional appearances earlier that year. A first-round defeat to Hideo Tokoro in July 2024 separated the Arai stoppage from his next win over Shibata.

大復活します 大晦日

勝って証明する pic.twitter.com/MaoQtrZrNC — 近藤大耶 ヒロヤ (@abc_baki) November 3, 2026

Hiramoto Has Finished Both Of His 2026 Opponents

Hiramoto’s current official profile shows two different finishes this year. At RIZIN 53 in May, he submitted Seiya Ameyama with a rear-naked choke 27 seconds into the second round. The win avenged an amateur defeat from March 2023, rather than revisiting a previous professional meeting. His May 2025 decision over Tatsu Tamaru had shown another route to victory: against an opponent entering MMA from two kickboxing championship divisions, he used his greater MMA experience to control the grappling.

At RIZIN 54 in August, he knocked out Jolly after one minute, 36 seconds of the opening round. Those victories followed a split-decision defeat to Daichi Tomizawa in September 2025. The Gokikai representative’s professional debut had taken place at RIZIN 45, where he beat YUSHI by unanimous decision on the same December 2023 show as Hiroya’s win over Arai.

The promotion’s event notice provisionally schedules doors at 11 a.m. and the first fight at 1 p.m., Japan time. General ticket sales are set for November 22, with pay-per-view details still to be announced. The lineup includes the separately confirmed Yutaro Muramoto–Erson Yamamoto pairing. Mikuru Asakura and Luiz Gustavo are also booked for a rematch.