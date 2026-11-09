Hiroba Minowa vs. Fabio Henrique Added To ONE SAMURAI 6

Hiroba Minowa will face Fabio Henrique in a strawweight MMA bout at ONE SAMURAI 6, as ONE announced six additional matchups for the December 2 show at Yokohama Buntai in Japan. ONE’s Japanese account announced the additions on November 9, extending the lineup beyond its previously confirmed women’s championship fight.

Ryuya Okuwaki meets Thongpoon PK Saenchai in atomweight Muay Thai, while Taiga Orii takes on Ryo Hirayama in bantamweight MMA. The details below are English translations of the promotion’s Japanese announcements, checked against the accompanying official graphics and athlete records.

Minowa and Henrique bring consecutive wins into Yokohama

Minowa is pursuing a third consecutive ONE victory. His current run began with a first-round submission of Karen Ghazaryan at ONE Fight Night 42, followed by a unanimous decision over Yuta Miyazawa at ONE SAMURAI 3. A return to the same Japanese series now pairs him with another contender rebuilding momentum.

Henrique has also won his past two appearances. The Brazilian stopped former strawweight champion Yosuke Saruta in the second round at ONE Fight Night 43, then defeated Ryohei Kurosawa by unanimous decision at ONE Fight Night 47. Those results followed a decision loss to Lee Seung Cheol in his promotional debut.

The matchup gives each man an opponent whose latest results include both a stoppage and a full-distance win. The official announcement does not describe their meeting as a title eliminator or promise the winner a championship opportunity, so those stakes remain unconfirmed.

Okuwaki’s unbeaten ONE run meets Thongpoon

Okuwaki enters with four wins from four ONE appearances, including three knockouts. His most recent finish came against Chokdee Maxjandee at ONE SAMURAI 3, where he won in the second round. Before that, he stopped Hern Looksuan, outpointed Pet Suanluangrodyok and knocked out Nueaphet Kelasport.

Thongpoon’s recent schedule has crossed rulesets. ONE’s records list his past two appearances as kickboxing defeats to Ryujin Nasukawa and Zhang Peimian. The new graphic specifically identifies this booking as atomweight Muay Thai, rather than another kickboxing assignment.

That distinction matters when reading the Thai fighter’s form: his most recent recorded Muay Thai appearance was a knockout loss to Elmehdi El Jamari, while an earlier bout against Danial Williams ended in a second-round TKO victory. Thongpoon’s last recorded win under this ruleset therefore came before the three defeats shown at the top of his current ONE record.

Orii and Hirayama take different records into their MMA meeting

Orii has finished both of his ONE opponents by TKO. He beat Zar Mawia in the second round at ONE Friday Fights 149 and Julian Mayorga in the first at ONE Friday Fights 157. Hirayama is returning for his second appearance after a first-round TKO defeat to Viet Anh Do at ONE Friday Fights 133.

Three more pairings in the official release

The same announcement also books Taiju Shiratori against Shota Tezuka in bantamweight kickboxing and Hiromi Wajima against Mohammad Siasarani in featherweight kickboxing. MISAKI meets Duangdawnoi, although the release uses both Muay Thai and kickboxing labels for that pairing; its ruleset is not being presented as settled here.

The new pairings were announced nearly four weeks after the October 13 confirmation of the event’s first matchup. That existing championship booking remains Chihiro Sawada against Anastasia Nikolakakos for the vacant women’s atomweight MMA title. For viewers in Japan, the new announcements advertise exclusive live coverage on U-NEXT. Tickets are being promoted through PIA; no bout order or start time was specified in these three posts.