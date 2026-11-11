Hiroaki Suzuki Will Discuss His Future With His Team After RIZIN 55 Loss

Hiroaki Suzuki has not announced his retirement after RIZIN 55. Asked about stepping away, he said the decision belongs to him and his team.

The question followed his second-round stoppage loss to Chiharu on November 8 at LaLa arena TOKYO-BAY in Funabashi, Japan. RIZIN’s finalized result lists a TKO by ground elbows at 4:41 of round two. This was the fifth main-card bout, contested at the featherweight limit of 66 kilograms over a scheduled three five-minute rounds.

A Future Decision, Not A Retirement Announcement

In RIZIN’s November 10 written post-fight interview, translated here from Japanese, Suzuki said he would consider the situation at home. He felt accumulated damage might be making him easier to hurt; that was his impression, not a reported medical diagnosis. He credited Chiharu’s composed, reach-conscious approach with frustrating his intended left-hand attack.

After reviewing the finish, Suzuki described an elbow behind his ear and a sensation unlike his YA-MAN knockout. He distinguished MMA exchanges from his shootboxing background. His New Year’s Eve goal had suffered a setback, but he emphasized accepting a fully committed effort rather than hiding its embarrassing result. He praised Chiharu and thanked teammates who had helped prepare him, including Roberto Satoshi de Souza and Kleber Koike. Satoshi adjusted while injured; Koike traveled repeatedly.

Koike Offers Support As Suzuki Reflects

That support was also visible outside the interview room. In a November 8 written X message addressed to Suzuki, Koike urged his teammate to rest, spend time with his family and look after himself. The former RIZIN champion emphasized the courage required to get up again rather than the number of times someone falls. He promised to remain beside Suzuki as he did so. The message offered personal support, not a fight announcement or a medical assessment.

負けた やりたい事出せなかった 千春くん強かった、おめでとう！！#RIZIN55 — 鈴木博昭 hiroaki suzuki (@kaibutsukun1206) November 8, 2026

Suzuki shared Koike’s message and wrote that, despite losing the fight, he had a happy life because of his companions. In a separate post, he acknowledged failing to execute his intentions and congratulated Chiharu on his strength.

A Setback After Three Straight Wins

The defeat interrupted a recovery Suzuki had built through three consecutive decisions. Yoshinori Ihara’s original ringside report traces that run through wins over Sora Yamamoto, Huang Yelou and Hinata Miyagawa, following losses to YA-MAN, Kyoma Akimoto and Hyuma Yasui in the second half of 2024. That sequence matters to the latest setback: Suzuki arrived in Chiba having rebuilt momentum, rather than coming directly off those earlier defeats.

The official account records Chiharu knocking Suzuki down in the first round, then taking the fight to the ground again in the second. From top half guard, he continued landing punches and elbows until the referee intervened. Suzuki’s attempt to recover from the opening knockdown therefore did not produce a comeback on the scorecards; the contest ended inside the distance.

Both fighters had made the featherweight limit before the contest.

Ihara’s report identifies Suzuki as 41 and Chiharu as 25, with the younger fighter making his RIZIN debut after winning the Fighting NEXUS featherweight championship in July. Chiharu’s debut professional loss had been a disqualification; seven subsequent wins brought him to this assignment. His successful arrival added another victory to that streak. Suzuki’s next step, unlike the completed result, remains a matter for discussion rather than a confirmed booking.