Hidenari Saijo Rebuilds Pressure Game Before Ray Cooper III Test

Hidenari Saijo wants a more assertive striking game against Ray Cooper III at Lemino Shooto 10. In a November 6 written interview, he explained how losing to Cooper’s younger brother changed his preparation.

Speaking with Shojiro Kameike, Saijo said excessive caution left him too far away to use his grappling against Makoa Cooper. He also rushed submission opportunities while chasing the final round. Work with coach Harumi Shimanishi now extends beyond technique to nutrition and professional habits. He described learning during meals and travel as well as training. The connection began during a January Hawaii trip; Shimanishi later visited Okinawa in August.

Saijo considered training with the Cooper family before developing that coaching relationship. He said Shimanishi knows the family but is not currently coaching them. For Sunday, Saijo wants guarded punching exchanges to create wrestling opportunities, rather than retreating from danger. He welcomed the unexpected assignment and wants to demonstrate change despite expecting most observers to favor the former PFL champion.

The April defeat behind the adjustment

The earlier meeting ended with Makoa winning all three scorecards, each 29-28. The contemporary April 19 written account describes an opening round in which Saijo struggled to connect his shots from outside, then worked back to his feet after spending time underneath. He finished that round attacking from behind in the standing exchanges, but could not sustain control.

In the second, Makoa again put combinations together before establishing top position and preventing a clean escape. Saijo’s strongest stretch came in the third: he attacked from the back, threatened a kimura and pursued an armbar during successive scrambles. Makoa survived, regained position and reached the final bell. Those specific missed opportunities give substance to Saijo’s assessment of what must change; Sunday’s opponent is a different brother, not a rematch.

Saijo separately announced on November 7 that he had cleared the scale at 77.1 kilograms. His own website identifies him as an Okinawa welterweight, lists his professional record at 6-3 and notes his CrossFit Level 1 trainer qualification.

A home appearance against a familiar fighting family

Cooper’s reasons for taking the assignment are distinct. In his November 5 written interview, the two-time PFL tournament winner described wanting to compete in Okinawa after visiting for Makoa’s April appearance. He said he requested this opportunity while free of another promotional contract. His tactical expectation is to stop Saijo’s wrestling entries and land decisive punches. His longer-term plans in Japan extend beyond this welterweight assignment.

The broadcaster lists Saijo, representing THE BLACKBELT JAPAN, against Cooper, representing Cooper Stables, as the main attraction in Itoman on November 8. The venue is Shabondama Sekken Kukuru Itoman. The promoter’s service page specifies doors at 4 p.m. and the start at 5 p.m. Japan time; those are event times, not a confirmed main-event walkout.

Lemino’s November 2 distribution notice advertises a free live stream beginning at 5 p.m., followed by an archive scheduled for 11 p.m., with possible delays. The notice says this program is not carried through Lemino Select. The current supporting lineup includes Yamato Fujita against Juniel Francisco and Mitsuhisa Sunabe against Yo Otake.