Jack Hermansson suffered a number of injuries, but his spirit wasn’t broken.

Hermansson came up short after a unanimous decision defeat to Marvin Vettori in their short-notice five-round war in the UFC Vegas 16 headliner last night.

“The Joker” was dropped in the first round but managed to survive as he made it a slugfest with Vettori for the remainder of the 25 minutes of action. It was so back-and-forth that they even combined for 286 significant strikes — a new five-round middleweight record.

However, it was Vettori who ended up coming out on top as he inserted himself into the title contention mix.

Hermansson: Goal Remains The Same

Hermansson, meanwhile, took a step back in his quest to get a title shot, but the goal remains the same for him as he released a statement on social media soon after.

“Broken toe and broken eyesocket but not a broken spirit. The goal remains the same☝️

Thank you for your support. #thejokerdominates”

The loss makes it two in his last three for Hermansson, but he is certainly not out of the title picture just yet. The Swede is currently ranked No. 4 in the middleweight ranks and shouldn’t drop too low either.

A win or two and he could find himself right back into contention.