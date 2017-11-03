Here’s the first official trailer for EA Sports UFC 3 and the new features look dope

This is going to be good. For fans of EA Sports UFC 2, the first trailer for EA Sports UFC 3 just dropped and it looks dope.

The game comes on February 2nd, 2018 in retail stores but you can preorder it and gain early access on January 30th. The champions edition retails for $79.99 on PS4 and XBox One.

From the Playstation store description.

“Pre-order the EA SPORTS™ UFC® 3 Champions Edition today and receive up to 3 Days Early Access to the full game starting on January 30, 2018, the choice of a permanent Champion Edition Fighter and Move item in UFC 3 Ultimate Team, and 20 Premium Packs in UFC 3 Ultimate Team. Also includes all Ultimate Team content offered in Standard Edition. EA SPORTS™ UFC® 3 revolutionizes fighting movement with Real Player Motion Tech, delivering the most authentic athletic motion and visuals in sports gaming. In the new G.O.A.T. Career Mode, your choices outside the Octagon now matter as much as your performance inside the Octagon as you hype fights, create heated rivalries and more on the road to becoming the Greatest of All Time.”

Word is the striking system for UFC 3 has also been vastly improved, check out the first trailer below.

UFC 3. Become the GOAT inside and outside the Octagon. Champions Edition 👉 https://t.co/EOAhzJQISd pic.twitter.com/3g1NsY4fZ4 — EA SPORTS UFC (@EASPORTSUFC) November 3, 2017