Here’s a highlight video of Georges St-Pierre choking out Michael Bisping set to ‘Protect Ya Neck’
We never knew we needed a Georges St-Pierre-Wu Tang Clan collaboration until we got a GSP-Killer Bees collaboration.
Our worlds are colliding and we couldn’t be happier. There is really nothing else left to say.
It’s fucking Georges St-Pierre. It’s fucking the Wu Tang Clan. You best Protect Ya Neck Bisping.
Here's a video of GSP beating Michael Bisping for the MW title to Wu-Tang's "Protect Ya Neck": pic.twitter.com/ZZ8IaT647q
— JustBleedMMA (@JustBleedMMA) November 8, 2017
