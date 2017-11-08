Here’s a highlight video of Georges St-Pierre choking out Michael Bisping set to ‘Protect Ya Neck’

We never knew we needed a Georges St-Pierre-Wu Tang Clan collaboration until we got a GSP-Killer Bees collaboration.

Our worlds are colliding and we couldn’t be happier. There is really nothing else left to say.

It’s fucking Georges St-Pierre. It’s fucking the Wu Tang Clan. You best Protect Ya Neck Bisping.

[Verse 1: Inspectah Deck]

I smoke on the mic like “Smokin’ Joe” Frazier

The hell-raiser, raisin’ hell with the flavor

Terrorize the jam like troops in Pakistan

Swingin’ through your town like your neighborhood Spider-Man

So uhh, tick tock and keep tickin’

While I get you flippin’ off the shit that I’m kickin’

The Lone Ranger, code red: Danger

Deep in the dark with the art to rip the charts apart

The vandal too hot to handle

You battle, you’re sayin’ goodbye like Tevin Campbell

Roughneck, Inspectah Deck’s on the set

The Rebel, I make more noise than heavy metal

[Verse 2: Raekwon]

The way I make the crowd go wild

Sit back, relax, won’t smile

Rae got it goin’ on, pal

Call me the rap assassinator

Rhymes rugged and built like Schwarzenegger

And I’ma get mad deep like a threat

Blow up your project, then take all your assets

‘Cause I came to shake the frame in half

With the thoughts that bomb shit like math

So if you wanna try to flip, go flip on the next man

‘Cause I grab the clip and

Hit you with 16 shots and more, I got

Goin’ to war with the meltin’ pot, akh

[Verse 3: Method Man]

It’s the Method Man, for short Mr. Mef

Movin’ on your left, UH!

And set it off, get it off, let it off like a gat

I wanna break, fool, cock me back

Small change, they puttin’ shame in the game

I take aim and blow the nigga out the frame

And like Fame my style will live forever

Niggas crossin’ over, but they don’t know no better

But I do, true, can I get a “Suuu”?

Nuff respect due to the 1-6-oooh

I mean ohhh, yo, check out the flow

Like the Hudson or PCP when I’m dustin’

Niggas off, because I’m hot like sauce

The smoke from the lyrical blunt make me *cough*

[Interlude: U-God]

Ooh, what, grab my nut, get screwed

Oww, here comes my Shaolin style

True B-A-ba-B-Y-U

To my crew with a “Suuuuuuu”

[Ol Dirty Bastard]

C’mon, baby baby, c’mon, baby baby

C’mon, baby baby, c’mon

[RZA]

Yo, you best protect ya neck

[Verse 4: Ol Dirty Bastard]

First things first, man, you’re fuckin’ with the worst

I’ll be stickin’ pins in your head like a fuckin’ nurse

I’ll attack any nigga who slack in his mack

Come fully packed with a fat rugged stack

Shame on you when you step through to

The Ol’ Dirty Bastard straight from the Brooklyn Zu

And I’ll be damned if I let any man

Come to my center, you enter the winter

Straight up and down, that shit is packed jam

You can’t slam, don’t let me get fool on him, man

The Ol’ Dirty Bastard is dirty and stinkin’

Ason Unique rollin’ with the night of the creeps

Niggas be rollin’ with a stash, ain’t sayin’ cash

Bite my style, I’ll bite your motherfuckin’ ass

[Verse 5: Ghostface Killah]

For cryin’ out loud, my style is wild, so book me

Not long is how long that this rhyme took me

Ejectin’ styles from my lethal weapon

My pen that rocks from here to Oregon

There’s more again, catch it like a psycho flashback

I love gats; if Rap was a gun, you wouldn’t bust back

I come with shit in all types of shapes and sounds

And where I lounge is my stompin’ grounds

I give an order to my peeps across the water

To go and snatch up props all around the border

And get far like a shootin’ star

‘Cause who I are is dim in the light of Pablo Escobar

Point-blank as I kick the square biz

There it is, you’re fuckin’ with pros, and there it goes

[Verse 6: RZA]

Yo, chill with the feedback, black, we don’t need that

It’s 10 o’clock, ho, where the fuck’s your seed at?

Feelin’ mad hostile, wearin’ Aéropostale

Flowin’ like Christ when I speaks the gospel

Stroll with the holy robe, then attack the globe

With the buck-us style, the ruckus

Ten times ten men committin’ mad sin

Turn the other cheek and I’ll break your fuckin’ chin

Slayin’ boom-bangs like African drums

(He’ll be) comin’ around the mountain when I come

Crazy flamboyant for the rap enjoyment

My clan increase like black unemployment

Yeah, another one dare

Ju-Jugger-Genius, take us the fuck outta here

[Verse 7: GZA]

The Wu is too slammin’ for these Cold Killin’ labels

Some ain’t had hits since I seen Aunt Mabel

Be doin’ artists in like Cain did Abel

Now they money’s gettin’ stuck to the gum under the table

That’s what you get when you misuse what I invent

Your empire falls and you lose every cent

For tryna blow up a scrub

Now that thought was just as bright as a 20-watt light bulb

Should’ve pumped it when I rocked it

Niggas so stingy they got short arms and deep pockets

This goes on in some companies

With majors, they’re scared to death to pump these

First of all, who’s your A&R?

A mountain climber who plays an electric guitar?

But he don’t know the meanin’ of dope

When he’s lookin’ for a suit-and-tie rap

That’s cleaner than a bar of soap

And I’m the dirtiest thing in sight

Matter of fact, bring out the girls, and let’s have a mud fight!

[Outro: RZA]

You best protect ya neck

You best protect ya neck

You best protect ya neck

You best protect ya neck