Henry Cejudo To Defend RAF Title Against Song Yadong On November 28

Henry Cejudo and Song Yadong have another meeting booked, this time on the wrestling mat. Cejudo will defend the RAF lightweight crossover championship against Song in the November 28 main event at NOW Arena.

Real American Freestyle announced the matchup early Thursday. Its Chicago-area event page lists a 7 p.m. Central start, with the show streaming on Fox Nation. The promotion’s statement reads:

Henry Cejudo will defend his RAF Lightweight Crossover Championship against Song Yadong NOV 28 at NOW Arena in Chicago.

A different contest after Seattle

The pairing brings together opponents from a controversial UFC Seattle main event, not a newly booked UFC rematch. Song won their February 22, 2025 MMA fight by unanimous technical decision after an accidental third-round eye poke left Cejudo unable to continue. The scorecards were 29-28, 29-28 and 30-27.

That bout mixed striking and wrestling. Cejudo tried to close distance behind punches and leg kicks, while Song countered and defended takedown attempts in the second round. Both men landed in the third before the eye injury interrupted the action. They resumed and completed the round, but Cejudo subsequently told his corner and the referee that he could not see properly.

The result therefore came from the judges rather than a knockout or submission. Their next assignment belongs to a freestyle-wrestling promotion, where the championship designation is RAF’s own; it is not a UFC lightweight title or an MMA weight-class change.

RAF15 MAIN EVENT JUST DROPPED🔥 Henry Cejudo will defend his RAF Lightweight Crossover Championship against Song Yadong NOV 28 at NOW Arena in Chicago. Tickets in bio. Watch on @foxnation pic.twitter.com/QWPk61IO9u — Real American Freestyle (@RAFWrestlingUSA) October 22, 2026

Cejudo brings the belt; Song enters a new league

RAF’s current champions list identifies Cejudo as its lightweight crossover titleholder. His promotional record stands at two wins and one loss, with his most recent appearance listed as the August 22 rematch against Merab Dvalishvili in Cleveland.

The official RAF 12 results mark Cejudo the winner of that main event by a fall in the opening round. Dvalishvili is shown with no takedowns and Cejudo with one. The page does not supply a conventional final points total for the contest, so there is no score to carry over into this announcement.

Cejudo’s other RAF appearances came against Urijah Faber in February and Dvalishvili in July. Song’s athlete page, by contrast, shows no previous RAF wins, losses or draws. November’s match is listed as his upcoming promotional assignment, rather than the continuation of an existing RAF series between them.

The card also includes Donald Cerrone against Anthony Pettis, Cayden Henschel defending the featherweight crossover championship against Conor Beebe, and Raul Rosas Jr. against Clay Guida. Those are separate matches; Cejudo’s newly announced defense occupies the headline slot.