Henry Cejudo Warns Jon Jones And Khabib That He’s After Their Spot On P4P Rankings

Henry Cejudo Gunning For Number One Spot On Pound-For-Pound Rankings

Henry Cejudo has two world titles to his name already. However, he is setting his eyes on the number one spot on the P4P rankings, and is warning Jon Jones and Khabib Nurmagomedov to get out of his way.

Cejudo is without a doubt one of the best combat sports athletes on the planet. To go from Olympic gold medals, to two simultaneous UFC world titles is unprecedented. Not to mention, the people he beat to get those championships.

This has resulted in Cejudo earning the third place spot on the official UFC Pound-For-Pound rankings. While some people would be quite happy to be considered the best fighter in the world behind Jon Jones and Khabib Nurmagomedov, “Triple C” is not satisfied. As he explained in a recent Instagram post, he will not stop until he gets that top spot, and is warning the two men ahead of him to get out of his way.

“There are two men ahead of me on the pound for pound rankings and I’m here to tell you, “ Virus or no Virus that crown will be mine” ! @khabib_nurmagomedov @jonnybones #bendtheknee 🥇🥇🥇”

Now, as Cejudo alludes to, there is currently a bigger situation in the world, which will likely slow down his ability to climb that ladder. Currently, he is expected to take on former featherweight champ Jose Aldo, at UFC 250 on May 9th. Although it seems very likely that there may be some sort of adjustment to that event, despite what Dana White may think.

Regardless, Henry Cejudo certainly still has a ways to go, before he will be able to claim the number one spot on the P4P list. Then again, if he stays active, and actually starts fighting the top contenders at 135lb, maybe he will get there.