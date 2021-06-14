Henry Cejudo Gushes Over Brandon Moreno’s UFC 263 Title Win: ‘I’ve Always Known This Man Was Special’

Henry Cejudo may have reigned over the UFC flyweight division for a brief period, but that does not mean he has no respect for the current crop of talent. That was seen in a big way. after he paid respect to Brandon Moreno, for winning the belt at UFC 263.

While Cejudo is of Mexican descent, Moreno became the first ever Mexican-born UFC champion. He did this by dethroning Deiveson Figueiredo, submitting him in their rematch over the weekend.

This win was the talk of the night, with many blown away by the incredible journey of this new champion. This also got respect from Henry, who posted to Instagram to congratulate his former training partner on making history in such a way.

“It’s crazy to say that we use to be main training partners for each other back in the day. I’ve always known this man was special and I’m not surprise he has the belt a round his waist,” Cejudo wrote. “Congratulations @theassassinbaby for becoming Mexico’s first UFC Champion. Ps you know what my favorite color is Brenda keep your hands up 😉🏆🏆🏆”

Henry Cejudo Shows Respect

This is a change in attitude compared to every other interaction that Cejudo has had, regarding champions in one of the two divisions he previously held belts in. Despite being retired, Henry has taken every chance he can get to fire shots at the likes of now-former champ Figueiredo, as well as 135lb king Aljamain Sterling.

While he is clearly showing respect to a former training partner, this change in behavior could also symbolize the thoughts of him solidifying the fact that his retirement is permanent. At a bare minimum, he seems likely to not make a return to 125lb, if he does grace the Octagon again.

In any case, it is great to see this passing of a torch, between Henry Cejudo and Brandon Moreno. It will be interesting to see where the new champ goes from here.