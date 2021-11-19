Henry Cejudo Celebrates Birth Of Daughter, America Maria Cejudo

The King of Cringe himself, Henry Cejudo is now a father. He and his partner have welcomed the birth of their daughter, America Maria Cejudo.

Cejudo retired from the sport of MMA, despite being a champion in one division, and just a few months removed from champ-champ status, so that he could focus on starting a family, among other reasons. Sure enough, he got engaged to his fiancee, by the name of Ana Karolina, and before long it was revealed that they were expecting a baby.

On Wednesday, Henry posted a video to his Instagram. Here, he revealed that he and Ana were in the hospital, and that their daughter was going to be on her way soon.

“Wish us luck baby America is on her way. ❤️❤️❤️” Cejudo wrote.

Henry Cejudo Welcomes Baby Girl

It did not take long before Henry Cejudo provided another update, this one revealing that baby America Maria Cejudo was born, early on Thursday morning. He issued a sweet message, promising to take care of her and discussing the surreal feeling of being a parent for the first time.

“At 4:26am, God brought our beautiful America to this world. It’s a very surreal feeling and responsibly that we have as parents. To learn from the good of our upbringing and that of what we missed too. We promise to love, encourage, discipline and to have a relationship with you my baby America. Mommy and Daddy wants to welcome you to this beautiful world. America Maria Cejudo 11/18/2021 ❤️ 🇺🇸” Cejudo wrote in the caption of a photo of Ana and America, shortly after birth.

Congratulations are in order for Henry Cejudo, and his fiancee Ana Karolina, for the birth of America Maria Cejudo. It will be interesting to see how being a father changes the King of Cringe.