Ariel Helwani Eviscerates Dillon Danis After Being Called A B*tch For Jake Paul Support

Ariel Helwani has all but ended Dillon Danis on social media.

After Jake Paul issued a challenge to UFC president Dana White regarding better fighter pay, Helwani showed his support to the YouTuber-turned-boxer.

Danis, however, proceeded to call Helwani a b*tch for supporting Paul in a tweet that has since been deleted.

One of the reasons it was deleted was because Helwani didn’t hold back in his response to the Bellator fighter as he brutally roasted him in a Twitter thread that went viral.

“Guys if you think life sucks right now just think you could have begged for 3 years to fight an 0-0 YouTuber and 3 years later still not be popular enough or good enough to even be considered a worthy opponent for him. Imagine that. In other words, you could be @dillondanis. “Hey guys follow me real quick and I’ll follow you back and pay you 1k. Ffs. Get a grip Dillon. Who acts like this?”

Hey guys follow me real quick and I’ll follow you back and pay you 1k. Ffs. Get a grip Dillon. Who acts like this? — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) January 1, 2022

Ariel Helwani: You Already Don’t Fight

Danis notably tweeted that if he were knocked out by Paul, he would retire forever.

if jake paul sleeps me i’ll retire forever — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) December 31, 2021

However, Danis hasn’t fought since June 2019 which is something Helwani brought up as well.

“‘Hey guys if I lose to Jake I’ll retire.’ Retire from what? Social media? You already don’t fight. “3…2…1 before ol DD texts me hey bro why don’t you like me? Like, I thought we were cool bro Can’t wait for the witty tweet reply, too. And then he’ll call for a truce and then ask me to RT his tweets every two seconds. What a pleasure.”

3…2…1 before ol DD texts me hey bro why don’t you like me? Like, I thought we were cool bro Can’t wait for the witty tweet reply, too. And then he’ll call for a truce and then ask me to RT his tweets every two seconds. What a pleasure. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) January 1, 2022

The MMA reporter capped things off with one final tweet.

“Anyway. Maybe this will be the year he accepts your challenge Dillon!! I personally hope he does so you can leave us the f alone with your stupid tweets and lame social media skilllz Save us, @ScottCoker. The begging is unbecoming. Please. For the love of God save us.”

Anyway. Maybe this will be the year he accepts your challenge Dillon!! I personally hope he does so you can leave us the f alone with your stupid tweets and lame social media skilllz Save us, @ScottCoker. The begging is unbecoming. Please. For the love of God save us. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) January 1, 2022

Danis is yet to respond at the time of writing.