Hector Lombard Calls For Fight With Jake Paul: ‘I Know You Wanna Make It Happen’

Currently Jake Paul is expected to take on former UFC welterweight champ Tyron Woodley. However another former UFC fighter is looking for a fight, as Hector Lombard has offered himself as an opponent for the YouTuber.

Lombard is a former Bellator champion and UFC fighter, who has since moved on Bare Knuckle FC, where he won a title over the weekend. He also found himself scrapping with Lorenzo Hunt during the post-fight interview.

Now the Cuban fighter is looking for a different kind of fight; calling out YouTuber turned 3-0 pro boxer Jake Paul. He posted to Instagram, shooting his shot for a chance to take on Jake, with or without boxing gloves.

“We do it at @bareknucklefc or we do it in a boxing match @jakepaul” Lombard wrote. “I know you wanna make it happen the question is where do you want to do it?? I know you want to do it in a boxing match.. but do you have the balls to do it at BareknuckleFC???

Where would you guys like to see it???

everyone tag #jakepaul”

Will Hector Lombard Fight Jake Paul?

If we are being completely honest with ourselves, it seems like a near impossibility that Hector Lombard will have his wish to fight Jake Paul granted. Frankly, the two are not on the same career path at the moment.

Currently Jake is slated to tee off against former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley. He is of a higher profile than Hector, so if Jake is successful in this bout, there is no doubt that he will look to one-up this win in his subsequent outing.

Of course, in the world of combat sports anything can happen, as we saw with the recent bout between Jake’s brother Logan Paul, and Floyd Mayweather. So who can really fault Hector Lombard for trying his best to get the fight.