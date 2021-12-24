Hector Lombard Calls Out Tyron Woodley: ‘His Punk Ass Needs To Get Beat Up By Me’

Some dreams never die. For Hector Lombard, his wish to fight Tyron Woodley still remains the same.

The former BKFC Cruiserweight Champion has been itching for a fight with Woodley ever since their UFC days. The two have seemingly never gotten along, even when they were training together at American Top Team.

Earlier this year, Lombard would reignite whatever rivalry they had, by ‘exposing’ the former UFC Champion on Instagram. This would be follow a heated altercation at a BKFC event between the two.

Lombard Calls T-Wood Out Again

Months after Lombard went after Woodley, he is once again asking for a fight with Woodley. The first time would follow Woodley’s four back-to-back losses in the UFC. Now, Lombard’s call-out comes after he got knocked out by Jake Paul.

“I’ve always been interested to fight that fake f*ck,” Lombard told MMA Junkie. “I told you guys a long time ago, he’s a fake f*ck. He tried to pick up other people’s girls – not only mine, any girl that moved around, he tried to pick her up. Like, he feels that he deserves everything, and listen, it’s not about the girl because everybody, you know, when I made a post, everybody’s thinking about that I have feelings for the girl. No, I have feelings for the action of this clown that you think is your friend. You think like he can be your buddy, and here he is trying to get a hold of the girl. “You know, he likes the smell of other people’s… I won’t say no more. But I do want the smoke.”

Sparring Sessions

Lombard might not have fought Woodley in a pro-sanctioned bout, but that doesn’t mean they haven’t punched each other in the face. Lombard claims he got the better of T-Wood in their sparring rounds at ATT. Not only that, he said he knocked Woodley down and never sparred him again.

“I remember, like, he hit me super hard, you know, by surprise,” Lombard said. “Then I went and dropped him, and Liborio took me out of the sparring, and he never wanted to spar with me again, and that was it. You know, we never really trained. We never helped each other.”

Trying To Get The Fight

After that alleged scene and the ‘beef’ over a woman, Lombard has enough fuel for the fire between him and Woodley to last a long time. While in the UFC, the Brazilian would even ask Dana White and then-CEO Lorenzo Fertitta for a fight with Woodley. The opportunity would never come.

With him now gracing the bare-knuckle boxing ring, we’re sure the former cruiserweight champ has been hitting up President David Feldman for a fight with Woodley. Lombard just won’t let go of it.

“I think we need to get that fight out of the way,” Lombard said. and I’m not going to let go until I get that fight. His punk ass needs to get beat up by me, and then I would be a happy man.”