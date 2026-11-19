Hecher Sosa wants his UFC career to leave a route into professional MMA for other Canary Islands fighters. In a new interview, he described Guanches Warriors Championship as a way to move local prospects toward WOW FC and, eventually, the UFC.

Speaking to Nolan King of MMA Junkie through a Spanish-language translator, Sosa recalled having to find opportunities in Sweden with FCR and later with WOW. He now sees providing that first platform at home as his legacy.

“Giving a boost to MMA in the Canary Islands is the least I can do for the sport that has given me so much.”

Why Sosa built a separate promotion in Lanzarote

The arrangement followed an impractical earlier plan. In an August 22 MARCA interview, Sosa explained that logistics and venue capacity prevented bringing WOW to Lanzarote. He instead proposed running a local affiliate, enabling WOW to recruit island prospects and give its existing athletes additional contests.

That earlier account also showed the work behind the launch. Sosa credited Elena, matchmaker Daniel Doberdán, production specialist Gonzalo Pérez and WOW with helping him negotiate agreements, organize the participants and put the card together. He considered producing an event more difficult than preparing for a fight, because of the different personalities, negotiations and legal requirements involved.

Hecher Sosa carrying the Canary Islands with him through UFC, Guanches Warriors Championships (via @mma_kings) #UFCQatar https://t.co/P9IkaskRk5 — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) November 19, 2026

The September 19 debut at Arrecife’s sports palace was not just a proposal. The event’s ticket listing identified GWC as a WOW affiliate and named Sosa as its leader. A September 21 report from local outlet Lancelot Digital documented eleven contests: seven professional and four amateur. Its account described a full house at the Argana pavilion, with competitors from the islands and elsewhere.

Arrecife’s council supported the production through its sports department. The local report also described two women’s bouts, involving a card that included Isabel Calvo and Carolan Olivares. The venue itself had reopened after thirteen years out of use, giving the project an indoor setting capable of accommodating a large audience. Those details put the development of a local competition platform alongside Sosa’s own sporting progress.

Balancing the promoter’s job with his UFC return

In that August interview, Sosa’s longer-term ambition was two or three events annually, once the operation had firm foundations. He stressed that a fight camp away from Lanzarote would limit his availability to organize another show. He had declined September dates, rather than opponents, because traveling to Las Vegas would have conflicted with producing his own event. These were his plans at that time, not a newly announced GWC schedule.

The UFC’s written biography gives the sporting background to that pathway: he previously held the FCR and WOW bantamweight championships. In the same profile, he identifies inspiring young people and demonstrating respect and discipline through sport as motivations beyond money or a title. His community project therefore has a place in his stated ambitions outside the cage, rather than being a claim that reaching the UFC automatically guarantees another fighter the same opportunity.

His latest remarks also addressed his own preparation. He feels more settled after his debut win, reports better preparation and regards Abdul Hussein as a credible but predictable pressure fighter. He tied his Guanche identity to representing his ancestors and staying grounded.

Although the interview was promoted with a UFC Qatar hashtag, the UFC’s current athlete page lists Sosa against Hussein on December 5. Their bout is part of the announced Saudi Arabia card. The wider Spanish pathway also now includes WOW’s separate ESPN on Disney+ broadcast agreement.