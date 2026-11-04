Hecher Sosa Faces Abdul Hussein On December 5, Agency Confirms

Hecher Sosa and Abdul Hussein have a December 5 bantamweight meeting on their schedules. Iridium Sports Agency, which represents Sosa, identified Hussein as his next opponent in a November 1 announcement. The pairing brings together two newcomers who each won their first UFC appearance earlier this year.

The agency presented the assignment as Sosa’s attempt to reach 2-0 in the promotion and extend his winning run to 13 fights. That is a target for the upcoming contest, not a claim that he has already recorded a second UFC victory. Its accompanying graphic names both competitors and the date.

Two Successful Debuts, Different Routes To Victory

Sosa’s official UFC profile places his current streak at 12 wins, with his only professional defeat coming in May 2022. His first promotional victory came against Luan Lacerda in March. The profile’s bout card dates that meeting to March 14 and records a unanimous decision after three rounds.

The Nevada commission’s March 14 result sheet independently confirms that outcome. The judges scored it 29-28, 30-27 and 30-27 for Sosa, with Keith Peterson refereeing. It lists him at 135.5 pounds and Lacerda at 136. Those are the recorded weights for that completed fight, not weigh-in results for December.

📍 #TeamIridium's Hecher Sosa is prepared to smash his way to 2-0 under the @ufc banner with a 13th straight victory 🆚️ Abdul Hussein on Dec. 5 👊🏽 #TheDarkside pic.twitter.com/6Z64n4uwCF — IridiumSportsAgency (@TeamIridiumISA) November 1, 2026

Before entering the UFC roster, the Canary Islands fighter won another three-round unanimous decision on Dana White’s Contender Series in September 2025. His official history identifies Mackson Lee as that opponent. The two distance victories are relevant preparation for an assignment against a fighter whose professional success has been built largely on finishes.

Hussein’s introduction to the UFC ended differently. He submitted Cody Gibson with an arm-triangle choke at 3:07 of the third round on July 25 in Abu Dhabi. The promotion’s written fight history confirms both the technique and the time, rather than leaving the win described simply as an unspecified submission.

Submission Experience On Both Sides

UFC credits him with 16 professional victories, 10 by submission and five by knockout. Its profile lists 11 first-round finishes, although his debut required him to work into the final round. He trains at Espoon Kehähait and is identified as a Brazilian jiu-jitsu specialist.

Sosa also brings grappling credentials into the matchup: his official biography identifies him as a brown belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu and a Spanish grappling champion. He has held bantamweight titles in FCR and WOW. At five feet nine, he is four inches taller than Hussein according to their UFC profiles.

Hussein’s experience before reaching the promotion includes the 2016 IMMAF world championship and the 2015 European championship. His official biography also identifies a professional Ice Cage title victory against UFC veteran Tyson Nam. Those accomplishments provide the sporting background to a matchup between two athletes still establishing themselves on the UFC roster.