Hasbulla Magomedov Shortly Shut Off His Instagram, After Alleged Death Threat To Woman

Hasbulla Magomedov has been hit with some hate lately.

Hasbulla Banned From Instagram?

The beloved MMA icon would reportedly be suspended by Instagram for recently sending an alleged death threat to a woman, per a report by Russian outlet, Lenta.Ru.

This would be the outcome after the unknown woman posted a video of Hasbulla’s sister without his consent. It would not sit well with Hasbulla at all, who took things personally.

The Threat

Hasbulla might stand at 3’3 due to a rare growth hormone deficiency, but his anger wasn’t short at all reacting to this woman on social media.

“I will not leave this girl alive until she apologizes to the whole of Instagram,” Hasbulla allegedly wrote in a post. “Because she filmed a video of my sister and posted it for the entire Instagram.”

Hasbulla has since denied claims he has been suspended from Instagram. He says that he deactivated his social media account as a precautionary step. In doing so, it would preserve his account from being suspended or permanently deleted by Instagram. His account is back up now.

The 19 year-old’s rise to fame was a quick one. If we know one thing about famous people, all stars have some controversy around them. Hasbulla experiences his first major problem since going viral to the whole world.

Going Big

Magomedov would mount millions of followers across social media when he collided with fellow small person Abdu Rozik. The two would have a fight face-off that mimicked MMA rivalries we’ve seen in the past like Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov.

They would never actually fight but the antics surrounding the spectacle would go explode across the internet, making two stars in the process.

Hasbulla has hit the big time now, being invited to UFC 267 by UFC boss Dana White with former UFC Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov picking him up inside the Octagon.