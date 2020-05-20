Walt Harris Planning On Accepting Alistair Overeem’s Offer To Train Together

Harris Taking Up Overeem’s Offer

Walt Harris plans on taking up Alistair Overeem’s offer to train together.

The pair met in the UFC Florida headliner this past weekend in what was an emotional affair given that Harris was competing for the first time since the tragic loss of his stepdaughter Aniah Blanchard earlier this year.

Unfortunately for Harris — who had a good start with an early knockdown — Overeem played bad guy as he secured a come-from-behind second-round TKO victory. Overeem embraced a disappointed Harris soon after and was heard offering to train together in the future.

It looks like that will be the case as Harris responded to Overeem’s Instagram post later on.

“Beautiful family bro! Gonna reach out soon to take you up on that offer! You’re the man!”

I have a lot of respect for both these men. pic.twitter.com/SG4TnNmseW — Crack Hardly (@CrackHardly) May 19, 2020

It’s a great gesture from “The Demolition Man” in the first place who is no stranger to training with his previous opponents. Following his TKO loss to Curtis Blaydes in the summer of 2018, Overeem would leave Jackson Wink to go and train with him at Team Elevation in Denver, Colorado.

Overeem has since gone 3-1 with his only loss being a controversial late TKO defeat to to Jairzinho Rozenstruik.

Maybe Harris will now take his game up a notch training alongside Overeem.