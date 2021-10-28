Dan Hardy Reveals He’s Signed Contract For UK Boxing Match With Tyron Woodley In March

We might just see Dan Hardy and Tyron Woodley throw down.

Following the whole tattoo saga with Jake Paul, Woodley went at it on social media with Hardy who mocked the former welterweight champion for stooping so low in getting the tattoo.

Hardy even went on to say that he would stop Woodley in two rounds if they ended up fighting each other. He could get the chance to prove that as he revealed in a recent interview that he had signed a contract to box with Woodley.

It would be for a new promotion and take place in the United Kingdom in March. All that’s left is for Woodley to sign his end of the deal.

“No more DMs, but I will say this, my contract is signed,” Hardy said on Submission Radio. “I know that he’s got a contract sitting in front of him and the deadline is approaching, and he doesn’t want to sign it. And I don’t know why. I don’t know what the deal is. Because terms have been agreed, money’s been agreed, date’s been agreed, rules and conditions, weight class. Everything’s been agreed. But he hasn’t yet signed the contract. “So, you tell me. Tyron Woodley, why have you not signed it? The Frozen One. This is exactly my point. I wasn’t even that interested in fighting him, but when I called him out for basically not fighting against Jake Paul, he started getting all upset about it. I called him out because he didn’t want to fight, and now he doesn’t want to fight. The easiest way for me to prove my point was to send him a contract, and he’s not signing it. I mean, yeah, I don’t know what his deal is. I think it’s time for him to just call it a day, cause whether he’s waiting around for that rematch with Jake Paul or something, I don’t know, but he’s just wasting his time at this point.”

Hardy Will Fight Regardless Of Woodley’s Decision

As far as Hardy is concerned, he’s giving Woodley until the end of the week to sign a contract.

If he doesn’t, it’s no worries for Hardy. “The Outlaw” still plans on competing again with ONE Championship being a potential destination for the former welterweight title challenger.

“He’s talked a big game, he says he wants to fight, he’s agreed, he’s gone through all the deal,” Hardy added. “I’ve got medicals booked in on Monday, and if I don’t hear from Tyron Woodley by the end of the week, I’ll be looking elsewhere. And these medicals will clear me to fight for ONE Championship as well. So, I have got that option. I am in contact with John Wayne Parr, I do want that fight, but it would be ideal to get the Woodley one out the way first because, you know, start with boxing, then go to Muay Thai, then to kickboxing, then maybe MMA, and then we’ll see where it goes. “I mean, [Diego] Sanchez keeps messaging me, so there might even be a bare knuckler in there towards the end. But I’m having a big year in 2022 and I want it to start with Tyron Woodley. So, he needs to sign the contract.”

Hardy hasn’t competed since a unanimous decision win over Amir Sadollah back in September 2012. However, he has been hinting at a return to action for a while now and it looks like next year is when we’ll finally see it.

