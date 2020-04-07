Greg Hardy Slated to Face Jorgan De Castro at UFC 249

Greg Hardy vs Jorgan De Castro Set For UFC 249

UFC Heavyweight Greg Hardy was originally set to face Yorgan De Castro at UFC Columbus. The event was going to take place at UFC on ESPN 8 on March 28 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. However, the worldwide virus that stopped sports postponed the event. Now that the UFC will continue pressing on with fights, the organization re-booked Hardy vs De Castro for the brand new UFC 249 card next week.

Currently, the placement of the fight on the card is unknown. However, Hardy has been featured on the main card in his last two fights. Furthermore, during his last fight against Alexander Volkov, Greg served as the co-main event of the evening.

Hardy vs De Castro

UFC 249 already has it’s main event set in stone with Tony Ferguson vs Justin Gaethje. And, the co-main event is more than likely still going to be Jessica Andrade versus “Thug” Rose Namajunas. So, it will be interesting to see where Hardy is placed on the card. Especially because it seems like the UFC continues giving him high placements.

Yorgan de Castro will likely fight Greg Hardy Jr. at #UFC249 somewhere on earth. (Apr. 18, 2020). (first rep. @WhatsUp_MMA) #UFC #MMA #UFCESPN Bc I got some Q's about the word "likely". I put likely bc the location is still not confirmed. pic.twitter.com/qkA2oJ6P7D — MaRCeL DoRFF 🇳🇱🇮🇩 (@BigMarcel24) April 6, 2020

As noted above, Hardy is coming off of a loss against Alexander Volkov at UFC Moscow. Prior to that fight, he faced Ben Sosoli at UFC Boston. While he originally won the fight, the ruling was overturned when Greg used an illegal inhaler between rounds during the content.

Send Location

Jorgan De Castro is currently on a 6 fight win streak in his professional career. During his last contest, he scored a KO victory over Justin Tafa and it only took one round to do so. A win over a high profile opponent in Hardy would do wonders for Castro’s career.

Unfortunately, UFC 249’s location has yet to be determined. So while we know that the fighters will certainly be fighting, there is still no word on where the event will take place.