UFC color commentator Dan Hardy hasn’t always sat in the booth. Not too long ago, the “Outlaw” was one of the most dangerous fighters in the UFC welterweight division and even earned himself a title shot against Georges St-Pierre.

Hardy never won a UFC belt but he went on a seven fights winning streak that lead him to a title shot and retired in 2012 with a 25-10 record. His sole knockout loss came at the hand of “The Natural Born Killer” Carlos Condit back in 2010 at UFC 120. Condit finished Hardy in the first round.

A lot of time has passed but with Carlos Condit’s recent victory over Court McGee, Hardy would gladly accept a rematch against Condit if given the opportunity. He talked about this among other things during the pre-fight media scrum for UFC Fight Island 5.

When asked if he would consider a rematch against Condit, Hardy had a few things to say.

“Yes, absolutely I would, of course. It’s the only time I’ve ever been stopped with strikes in a fight and as a striker that was rather embarassing. I mean I laughed at it at the time but when I look back at it I’m like: “that was stupid of me”. I learned so many lessons in that fight.” “I just had complete disregard for his striking power, which was my mistake… I got too eager to chase after him and he set me up perfectly.”

Hardy added:

“You know he looked great the other night and that’s what I wanted to see from him. Because I genuinely do believe that he’s up there with the Nick Diaz, Masvidal kind of guys in this division. He’s a lethal individual, he’s a natural born killer. He’s a great striker, he’s very unorthodox. And he’s back to a place psychologically as well as physically where he looks like he can have some good fights. And who would not want payback for the only person that knocked them out? Absolutely.”

Back in 2013, Hardy was forced to retire due to a particularly tricky medical condition for a fighter. He was diagnosed with Wolff-Parkinson-White syndrome, which causes a rapid heart rate. However, he refused to get operated on the basis that the illness never actually gave him any trouble. He later said that he had been medically cleared to fight in 2018.