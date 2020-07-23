Israel Adesanya had a short road to the UFC’s Middleweight championship. However, there were a lot of skeptics out there who believed a “skinny guy” like Izzy would never be able to take the thrown. Over time, Adesanya proved that skill, speed, technique, and precision is enough to be crowned as the best. Even in his championship reign, a good portion of mixed martial arts fans believes that the sheer size and power of Paulo Costa are enough to completely dominate Izzy. However, an analytical MMA mastermind like Dan Hardy believes that elite Middleweight skill could make Costa look silly.

UFC 253

Israel Adesanya and Paulo Costa have been in disagreement for quite some time. After beating Yoel Romero, the Brazilian looked to fight the newly crowned champion who had just knocked out the former champion Robert Whittaker. Predestinated, Costa sustained a biceps injury that ostensibly crushed all hopes of the fight happening in 2019. Now, the fight will happen at UFC 253.

Dan Hardy on Adesanya vs Costa

Of course, Dan Hardy is one of the most prominent analysts of the sport. So, it was only right that he shared his observations of Costa’s game. Speaking with BT Sport, he broke down the fight and Paulo’s chances against elite 185lbers.

“I’ll be honest, as dangerous as Paulo Costa is? I think he’s just a more reckless striking version than Yoel Romero,” said Hardy.” Don’t think he poses the same kind of problems to any of these guys. I mean, of course, if he catches you it’s the if bomb. It’s like fighting Derrick Lewis, you know? If he catches you, he’s gonna knock you out. If he doesn’t catch you, you can probably make him look quite silly with your skills and technique. And I think all three of these guys have got the skills and ability to make Paulo Costa look like a powerlifter, which is really what he is in comparison to these martial artists.”

Choosing a Side

Sometimes, wreckless is enough to get the job done. However, that’s a tall task when dealing with an elite adversary in Israel Adesanya. Do fans believe Hardy’s analysis to be accurate? Or, will Costa simply overpower the UFC 4 cover athlete?