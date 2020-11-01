UFC Vegas 12 was an emotional night for Uriah Hall.

Hall took on his idol in Anderson Silva in a middleweight bout that headlined the card last night at the Apex facility in Las Vegas. It was a big occasion as it was seemingly Silva’s last fight with the UFC at the very least.

And despite a promising early showing from the Brazilian, Hall turned things around by dropping him in the third round before doing so again in the fourth en route to getting the TKO finish.

Hall: Silva Said I Would Become The Champion

“Prime Time” was clearly emotional after the win as he shed tears and apologized to Silva who embraced him and offered encouraging words in return.

So what exactly did “The Spider” tell Hall?

“You know, he was just saying, ‘your mind. Your mind is a powerful thing. Train your mind.’ But he wasn’t saying train your mind from a weakness standpoint,” Hall said in his post-fight interview with Michael Bisping. “It was more pay attention to the mindset of things, the growth of life. Because I get him, I understand him, I’ve followed him for most of his career if not all of it. I had a really solid moment and I don’t think anyone can take that away from me.”

Hall revealed a few other things Silva told him in a backstage interview.

“He was just saying, ‘great job I’m proud of you, you did really good and don’t cry, don’t feel bad. You’re going to be champ’ … yeah.”

With arguably the biggest win of his career, Hall has now won four of his last five outings as he is clearly enjoying a career renaissance at the age of 36.

If he keep things up at this rate, it’s certainly possible he finds himself in title contention sooner rather than later.