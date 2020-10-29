UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya fired back at Uriah Hall for his recent comments.

Hall takes on Anderson Silva in the UFC Vegas 12 headliner this Saturday and during his media day appearance, the topic of Adesanya came up.

“Primetime” claimed Adesanya was looking for easy fights and that was evidenced by him wanting to fight Jared Cannonier next. Hall — a winner of three of his last four outings — would go on to add that he was looking to face Adesanya down the road and sees himself presenting plenty of problems.

“Adesanya’s picking his fights, man,” Hall said at UFC Vegas 12 media day. “He sees what I see, he sees a hole in all these guys. He’s already picking [Jared] Cannonier, he’s looking for easy fights. Yeah, I said it. “So I know why he’s picking certain fights, but I’m dynamic, especially with the gym that I’m at right now, I’m focused. Laser focused. It’s a matter of time. I’m just going to play the politic card and just whoever the UFC needs me to beat, or whoever the UFC thinks can beat me and get to the top.”

Adesanya Responds To Hall

Given Adesanya’s social media acumen, it would have been a surprise if he didn’t retort back at Hall and he did just that on Wednesday.

“I like him. Nice guy. But plz stfufe.”

It’s certainly a bizarre claim overall from Hall considering Adesanya’s last four opponents include Paulo Costa, Yoel Romero, Robert Whittaker and Kelvin Gastelum. Two of those fighters in Costa and Gastelum have also notably beaten Hall already.

Then again, it could be a case of Hall being bitter at Adesanya’s previous comments where he labeled Costa’s previous opponents as human punching bags.