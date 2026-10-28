Hafeni Nafuka Faces Ivan Klevets In Late Addition To OKTAGON 96

Hafeni Nafuka will have a fight in his home gym’s city this weekend. OKTAGON announced Wednesday that he will meet Ivan Klevets in a late addition to its October 31 show at SAP Garden in Munich. The booking gives the Halloween card another matchup after a series of changes during fight week.

The promotion set the contest at a catchweight of 72 kilograms, approximately 159 pounds. That is above the usual lightweight limit, rather than the featherweight division in which OKTAGON lists Klevets. Its announcement identifies Nafuka at 12-5 and his Ukrainian opponent at 5-3.

🚨 FIGHT ANNOUNCEMENT 🚨 We have a late addition to our Halloween special at #OKTAGON96! ‘The Namibian Nightmare’, Hafeni Nafuka (12-5) 🇩🇪 faces surging talent, Ivan Klevets (5-3) 🇺🇦 at a 72kg/159lbs catchweight. 📺 https://t.co/J975ZEv4rN | RTL+ | TVP Sport | DAZN pic.twitter.com/cERStwyP9P — OKTAGON (@OktagonOfficial) October 28, 2026

A Munich Allstars fighter meets a sambo-trained opponent

For Nafuka, the location puts a Munich Allstars representative on a Munich card. His official biography describes him as a German fighter with Namibian roots who began martial arts at twelve. Now 23, he is listed as a lightweight with a Brazilian jiu-jitsu background.

His recent results have alternated between victories and defeats. Sherdog’s record lists a unanimous-decision loss to Tomasz Mudroch at OKTAGON 92 in August, following a second-round rear-naked-choke victory over Matej Kuznik in February. Before that, he lost a split decision to Matous Kohout in November 2025. Saturday offers a chance to respond to his latest setback.

Klevets is also 23, but reaches this booking with a much shorter professional record. OKTAGON credits him with 89 amateur victories and identifies him as a European sambo champion. Its biography describes a striking-oriented fighter who splits his preparation between MMA Monster and PriMMAt Gym, credentials that extend beyond his eight professional bouts.

Klevets arrives on a five-fight winning streak, according to his complete professional record. His most recent win came at the same August event, where he knocked out Kevin Enz with a spinning back kick at 2:41 of the opening round. That followed a unanimous-decision win over Bartek Skowyra at OKTAGON 81 in December.

Enz is a common opponent: Nafuka submitted him with a first-round rear-naked choke at OKTAGON 76 in September 2025. Both have therefore finished the German, but by different methods. Those results offer a specific comparison of their recent work without establishing how their own meeting will unfold.

The official profiles list Nafuka at 180 centimeters and Klevets at 170 centimeters. Those measurements describe a height difference, not a verified reach advantage. Neither the announcement nor the athlete pages supplies the contracted number of rounds for this particular pairing.

Where the new bout fits on a changed Munich card

The addition is separate from the revised welterweight championship main event. Jessin Ayari has replaced injured Felix Klinkhammer against Amiran Gogoladze for the vacant belt. That switch moved Ayari away from the Kevin Pastran matchup announced earlier in the week.

Elsewhere, Rene Runge stepped in against Gökhan Aksu after Niko Samsonidse withdrew. Their agreement is at 73 kilograms, a different catchweight from the newly added bout. Fayaz Haqparast’s injury also canceled his scheduled meeting with Shawn da Silva; OKTAGON has not described Nafuka–Klevets as a replacement for that specific fight.

The current event listing still includes former lightweight champion Ronald Paradeiser against Tyron Pfeifer and heavyweight contender Todev against Simon Biyong. OKTAGON’s announcement lists its own streaming service, RTL+, TVP Sport and DAZN as viewing outlets, with regional availability determining where fans can watch.