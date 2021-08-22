Alexander Gustafsson Suffers Injury, Fight Off Against Paul Craig

Alexander Gustafsson is out of his return fight against Paul Craig. Originally, Gustafsson was going to fight in the light heavyweight division against Paul Craig on September 4th. However, “The Mauler” is now sidelined with an injury, forcing a competition withdrawal.

Gustafsson Out of Fight Against Paul Craig due to Injury

Gustafsson retired last June, after his second straight loss against Anthony Smith. During the fight, he lost in the fourth round from a rear-naked choke. A year later, he would come out of retirement and make his heavyweight debut against Fabrício Werdum.

Next, Front Kick MMA reported a move back down to the light heavyweight division against Paul Craig. But now, Mike Bohn of MMA Junkie says that Alex is out of the fight with an undisclosed injury.

As mentioned above, the injury suffered is currently unknown, which is unfortunate for fans who were looking forward to the return of Alex at light heavyweight.

Tale of the Tape

While “The Mauler” is mainly known for his performance against Jon Jones, it’s been a rocky career since that moment. Currently, Gustafsson is on a three-fight losing streak in his career. Before the previous fight against Werdum, Gustafsson was finished by both Anthony Smith and Jon Jones during their rematch at UFC 232.

Craig, however, would be on a five-fight win streak if it wasn’t for a draw against Shogun Rua. The appeal was redeemed once Craig fought Rua again and TKO’d him at UFC 255.

As of now, it’s unsure if Craig will remain on the card with a new opponent. Or if the UFC is planning to reschedule the bout for a later date. Depending on the injury sustained by Gustafsson, we’re unsure of the timeframe that the match could be rescheduled, if at all.