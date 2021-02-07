UFC Vegas 18 Results: Clay Guida Grinds His Way To A UD Victory Over Michael Johnson (Highlights)

Up next in Las Vegas, a legend of the sport prepares for a lightweight battle. “The carpenter” Clay Guida (35-17) faces former top 5 contender Michael Johnson (20-16) in a bout that promises to be action-packed.

Round 1

Johnson comes out in the southpaw stance while Guida is in the opposite orthodox position. Johnson takes the center of the cage and lands a quick one-two combination. Big shot lands for Guida as he tries to break the distance. Leg kick barely misses for Guida who then lands a right hand. Guida shoots for a takedown. Guida completes the takedown and gets on top. Guida passes to half guard and starts landing some ground and pound. Johnson protects himself from a guillotine and gets back up to his feet. Guida appears to be cut on the forehead, he eats a big knee from Johnson. Nice right hand lands for Guida but Johnson comes back with a combination. Big overhand right lands for Guida as the round ends.

10-9 Johnson.

Round 2

Guida comes out aggressively and gets an early takedown. Guida clings onto his grip and attempts to keep Johnson down but fails. Guida lands yet another right hand and goes right back to a takedown attempt. Johnson gets a takedown of his own but Guida gets back up immediately. Both fighters clinch against the fence and Guida lands a few knees to the body. Nice counter left hand lands for Johnson. Guida walks through the punches and dives for another takedown.

10-9 Guida

Round 3

Nice left hand lands for Johnson as Guida attempts to break the distance. Johnson seems to have the advantage when they exchange in the center of the octagon. Guida pushes him to the fence and takes him down. Guida pins Johnson to the ground but can’t put his back to the mat. Guida takes the back and attempts a rear-naked choke. It seems locked in but Johnson somehow wiggles out of it. Guida keeps the back mount and lands a few punches on the ground.

10-9 Guida

Official results: Clay Guida defeats Michael Johnson by unanimous decision. (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Check out the highlights below:

Nothing but respect between OGs of the sport 🤝 #UFCVegas18 pic.twitter.com/GRPXyEAAFP — UFC (@ufc) February 7, 2021

GUIDA IS WOBBLED 😳 @MichaelJJ155 opens the round doing exactly what his coaches ordered. #UFCVegas18 pic.twitter.com/AgzxKK6FEX — UFC (@ufc) February 7, 2021