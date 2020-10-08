Georges St Pierre is an MMA legend. However, even as a UFC Hall of Famer, GSP hasn’t completely closed the octagon door. Greatness and competitive nature is the driving force deep within St Pierre that makes him want to keep fighting. But, there is only one fight that excites GSP enough for a return. And if it wasn’t clear before, St Pierre has reiterated that the fight for a GSP return would be against Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Georges St Pierre Speaks on Fighting Khabib

As noted, a return to the UFC octagon would be rare for St Pierre. But, also not completely impossible. Georges sat down with ESPN in a recent interview to discuss a potential return. Additionally, he spoke about the “aura” of Khabib Nurmagomedov and the challenges he would present in a fight.

“If I ever come back, I’m not coming back for many fights,” said St-Pierre. “If I come back, it would be for one fight. And I need to take, for me, the biggest fish. And the one — for me, I believe — the top guy right now, the name is Khabib. As a fighter, the most exciting thing is to take the guy who seems invincible, unbeatable. He has the aura of invincibility. But it’s also the scariest thing to do.”

Unsure on Returning

However, as much as St Pierre loves the idea of facing Khabib, he still isn’t sure about returning to the octagon. The fighter inside of him loves the thought, but, retired life isn’t so bad either.

“If you would have asked me, ‘Would you like to fight Khabib?’ in the middle of my training session or right after when I’m in the gym and my adrenaline is up, I’d be like, ‘Yeah, let’s do it! I’m excited!’ But then after I take a hot shower, I go eat, hang out, go back home and I’m thinking about all these dramas and stuff, I’m like, ‘Hell no. I’m not going back into that zoo. Oh, no. I’m good where I am.’ So I have a mixed feeling about it.”

Slim Chances

All in all, the chances of the fight happening are extremely low. While St Pierre and Khabib both want to fight each other, GSP hinted at the promotion not wanting to make the fight. He eluded to efforts of making the fight happen two years ago, but the UFC didn’t allow it.

Looks like Georges St Pierre will be staying retired.