GSP On Nick Diaz’s Return: His Best Years Are Behind Him

Not everybody was impressed of Nick Diaz in his return.

Diaz’s Downfall

The UFC veteran would make his comeback to the Octagon after 6 long years away. Diaz was paired up with former UFC Welterweight Champion Robbie Lawler upon his arrival at UFC 266 last month.

This would be to his dismay.

After standing and banging for 2 rounds, Diaz would slow down and eventually quit in round 3. The relentless striking of ‘Ruthless’ would prove to be a problem for the eldest Diaz brother.

A former foe of Diaz, Georges St-Pierre, would be seen with him in his locker room prior to the beatdown. GSP has had a lot of respect for Diaz since their rivalry ended 8 years ago.

GSP’s Thoughts

However, St-Pierre had some words for Diaz after his performance at UFC 266.

“It was a tough night for him because he came back after six or seven years,” GSP told Yahoo’s Kevin Iole. “It was a long, long time. Nobody can come back as good as they were before, after that much time. I’m under the impression that Nick left a lot of money on the table, unfortunately for him, because maybe his best years are behind him. For sure he was rusty.”

GSP may be doubtful of Diaz at this stage of his career, but he holds hope that the Stockton-native can become stronger from this.

“Maybe we haven’t seen the best out of him yet,” St-Pierre added. “Maybe he’s gonna come back and get better. I fought after more than four years, I can tell you it’s very hard. There are a lot of things that you cannot do in training. You cannot replicate in training what happens in a fight. The only way to get it back is through the experience of real competition and I think he can be better than he was. “I think he can come back better if he wants to.”