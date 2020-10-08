In the eyes of many, Georges St. Pierre is the greatest fighter of all time. However he recently had some incredibly high praise about middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and his skills.

When it comes to the perfect career in mixed martial arts, few can offer a better example that GSP. He managed to avenge both of the losses he suffered in his career, going on to rack up a legendary reign as welterweight champion. Then after vacating the belt, he came back from a two-year hiatus to move up in weight and capture the middleweight strap as well. Although it seems he could be fighting one more time before hanging up the gloves for good, he did retire after that fight with an incredible record of accomplishments.

Georges St. Pierre Thinks Israel Adesanya Is The Perfect Fighter

Someone as accomplished as Georges St. Pierre knows what it takes to be a great fighter, and he thinks UFC middleweight champ Israel Adesanya has those qualities. Speaking in a recent interview, the former two-division champion sang the praises of the 185lb king. He believes that Izzy’s skills, combined with his entertainment value, makes him the perfect fighter.

“(Adesanya) is fantastic. I watch his (UFC 253) fight the other day. He’s amazing. He’s a perfect fighter,” GSP said. “Great image, a great dancer as well. Very entertaining. He’s got it all, good charisma and everything. He’s a good role model, he’s got it all. He has his own style, and the way that he does stuff sometimes shocks people, in terms of the stuff he does after the fight. He’s all about love me, hate me, but don’t ignore me. He has his own style, he’s very entertaining. We live in the entertainment business. We’re fighters but we’re in the entertainment business, and our job is to entertain the audience, and he’s doing it very, very well.”

This are some extremely kind words from Georges St. Pierre. Israel Adesanya has a long way to go before he has a resume like the Canadian’s. However he certainly seems to be on the right path.