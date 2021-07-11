 Skip to Content

Tai Tuivasa Cracks Greg Hardy In Slugfest And Does A Shoey – UFC 264 Results (Highlights)

Tai Tuivasa brutally knocks out Greg Hardy in one round.

Posted on Last updated: By: Author Chris De Santiago

Tai Tuivasa Cracks Greg Hardy In Slugfest And Does A Shoey – UFC 264 Results (Highlights)
FlipboardRedditWhatsAppPinterestLinkedIn

Heavyweights collide!

Former NFL player Greg Hardy tackles Aussie slugger Tai Tuivasa at UFC 264. The two men look to be recognized in the division’s elite with a big win in Las Vegas. 

Round 1:

Hardy points to the ground, letting Tuivasa he’s in for a ride. Tuivasa starts chopping the legs of Hardy. The action had just begun when the two fighters swing for the fences. Tuivasa was left staggered at one of Hardy’s blows. Hardy went for the kill but much to his dismay, Tuivasa recovered fast enough and unleashed devastating hooks to knock Hardy out cold on the canvas. 

Tuivasa celebrates on the top of the cage doing a shooey (drinking a beer out of a shoe).

Official result: Tai Tuivasa def. Greg Hardy via first-round TKO (1:07)

Check out the highlights below:

For more MMA News, Rumors and Updates follow the Red Monster on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram
FlipboardRedditWhatsAppPinterestLinkedIn
Sean O Malley 1
Sean O'Malley Stops Kris Moutinho - UFC 264 Results (Highlights)
← Read Last Post
Gilbert Burns
Gilbert Burns Outgrapples Stephen Thompson For Decision Win - UFC 264 Results (Highlights)
Read Next Post →