Greg Hardy Setting Out To Be ‘Heavyweight Jon Jones’

Greg Hardy Says He Wants To Be A Heavyweight Legend

Greg Hardy has had a rocky and controversial start to his UFC career, to say the least. Ahead of his UFC 249 bout, he discusses his growth as an athlete, and the lofty goals he has in his career.

When Hardy first entered the UFC it was already under a hotbed of negative publicity, stemming from his departure from the NFL following domestic violence issues. Then to make matters worse, he was signed to the promotion following a small amount of professional fights, and put in high profile spots on cards. Furthermore his fights in the UFC are often marred with their own controversies, whether it is disqualifications or overturned bouts.

Headed into his sixth UFC fight, Greg Hardy is coming off his biggest fight to date, a short notice loss to Alexander Volkov. This new opponent, Yorgan De Castro, is largely a step down in opponent quality. However, as he told UFC.com, Greg feels like his skills have only taken a step up.

“It’s going to sound like the cocky answer, but I feel like I’m exactly where I said I was going to be,” Hardy said. “I feel like every single fight, the difference in my game, the difference that you see in Greg Hardy, the fighter, has been substantial.

“That was my goal, initially, to make sure the difference could be seen. To make sure I was maturing over time and applying it to every fight so that every fight. You get a better fighter, a more evolved fighter. “I think I’ve accomplished every goal as far as that goes. But, in terms of the different levels to this, I feel like right now, I would say I’m behind schedule. The overall goal is to be a well-rounded fighter,” he continued. “It’s to be the heavyweight Jon Jones, it’s to be Cain Velasquez. It’s to be those kinds of guys and I need to make sure after each and every fight that it’s continuing to come together.”

Greg Hardy certainly has a long way to go before he is put in the same conversation as Jon Jones, or even Michael Jordan. However he will look to take a step in the right direction this weekend, at UFC 249.