Greg Hardy Asks Dana White To Move To Fight Island, Fight Six Times A Year

Greg Hardy Wants To Live On Fight Island, Fight Six Times A Year

Greg Hardy is expected to fight on the upcoming UFC 249 event. However if it were up to him, this would just the first bout in a very busy 2020.

Hardy is one of the most controversial fighters on the UFC roster, to say the least. The former NFL player turned to MMA after domestic violence allegations sent his football career spiraling. Then, after having limited fighting experience, he was signed to the UFC, where he has consistently been on the main card of events.

To be honest, there is a litany of reasons why people do not care much for Greg Hardy. However the one thing that can not be taken away from him, is his desire to actively compete. These sentiments were raised again, when he was recently speaking with TMZ. Here, he explained that not only will he fight at UFC 249 on May 9th, but if he has it his way he will fight five more times this year, preferably on Fight Island.

“I’m saying it right now. Dana, man, listen if you got like quarters I’ll stay on the island bro. I’m not ashamed to move in. We can fight every couple of weeks,” Hardy said. “With all seriousness, let’s run it. I will live on it and break my own record that I tied last year, 100 percent. Five fights in one year, tied for first at heavyweight. If he’ll have me, we’ll go for six of them.”

Greg Hardy has stayed active in his UFC career so far. His last outing was a fight that he took on short notice, less than a month after his previous bout. Nevertheless six fights in a year is a lofty goal for anyone.