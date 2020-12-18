Greg Hardy Plans to KO Tyson Fury, Anthony Joshua, and Deontay Wilder in Boxing After MMA Career

UFC heavyweight Greg Hardy believes that he is a generational athlete. After first competing in the NFL, Hardy made the transition to the world of MMA. Now that he is officially a mixed martial artist, Hardy already has his eyes on the boxing world and is confident that he can KO the likes of Anthony Joshua, Tyson Fury, and Deontay Wilder.

Hardy’s UFC career started rough and was full of controversy. From the very minute that Dana White introduced Hardy, fans were hesitant to support him due to his past domestic violence accusations. Even now, fans are very vocal about their disdain for Hardy. However, he continues to push forward in an effort to accomplish all of his goals.

Greg Hardy on Future Boxing Career

Greg recently spoke to Mike Bohn of MMA Junkie. During the conversation, he spoke about his career as an MMA fighter as well as eyeing up a career in boxing afterward.

“After I get done shutting this down, handling my MMA business, I want to venture into the boxing realm,” Hardy told reporters, including MMA Junkie, during Thursday’s virtual media day. “I’m trying to holler at Dana (White). Hopefully, we can get some fights in the Zuffa Boxing world, Top Rank, Al Haymon – somebody come holler at this dude because I definitely want to go over there and knock out ‘The Gypsy King,’ make light work of that English cat Joshua, or whatever it is, ‘Cry-baby Bomber.’ We’ll knock all those guys out, man. Of course, you know I’m going to work for it. It’s an aspiration I think will come true real fast, and I can’t wait for it.”

UFC Fight Night 183

Hardy is set to face Marcin Tybura at UFC Fight Night 183, which takes place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas and streams on ESPN+. Clearly, Hardy’s first concern is continuing to ascend up the UFC’s heavyweight rankings in a dominant fashion. If he is able to successfully capture the heavyweight title, expect him to try his hand against the elite heavyweight boxers of the world.