UFC 258 Results: Alexa Grasso Survives Third Round, Decisions Maycee Barber (29-28) (Highlights)

Up next in the co-main event of the evening, a flyweight bout between two rising contenders. The talented striker Alexa Grasso welcomes back Maycee Barber to the octagon after an 18 months-long hiatus. UFC 258 is live from Las Vegas, Nevada.

Round 1

Both fighters come out in the southpaw stance. Grasso lands two early leg kicks before Barber forces a clinch. High kick by Barber misses, she takes the center of the cage and looks to be the aggressor. Both fighters engage in a clinch battle and land knees to the body. Nice right hand lands for Grasso. Body kick from Grasso followed up by a one-two. She then defends a takedown attempt from Barber.

10-9 Grasso

Round 2

Grasso lands a leg kick and a right hand. Barber misses with a high kick as Grasso slides out of danger. Elbow lands for Grasso, she is pinned against the fence but breaks free momentarily. Barber forces another clinch but Grasso holds her own and stops every takedown attempt. Barber lands a right hand and pushes the pace. Body kick lands for Berber, she then finally takes Grasso down. Grasso attacks an armbar and reverses the position. Grasso moves to side control and takes the Barber’s back. Grasso attacks a rear-naked choke as the round ends.

10-9 Grasso

Round 3

Both fighters circle around each other trying to find an opportunity to strike. Grasso lands a left hand and pushes Barber to the fence. Nice takedown by Barber sho starts landing some heavy ground and pound but can’t keep Grasso down. Barber pushes the pace and lands a knee in the clinch. Big swing and a miss for Barber who then eats a right hand. She takes Grasso down but only for a second.

10-9 Grasso

Official results: Alexa Grasso defeats Maycee Barber by way of unanimous decision (29-28×3).

Check out the highlights below!

https://twitter.com/ufc/status/1360819102504407041

https://twitter.com/ufc/status/1360821157998460930

https://twitter.com/ufc/status/1360822056712085506